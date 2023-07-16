Back

Man in China steals temple’s money, says Buddha statue’s hand sign means ‘OK’

Not 'OK', bro.

Ruth Chai | July 16, 2023, 07:21 PM

Events

Mothership WhatsApp banner

Mothership Telegram banner

A man in China was caught stealing from a temple's donation box.

When asked why he did it, he said that the Buddha gave him permission by showing an 'OK' sign.

This was the sign:

According to Chinese media Jimu news, police officers from Jiangxi province received reports of theft on Jul. 8 at Shuangyan Temple in Yiyang city.

Investigating the reports, the police found a suspicious looking man dressed in a black and red T-shirt who frequented the temple.

He would wander around and look into the Earth deity's donation box.

The investigations then led the police to a village and a house of a man named Ye Mou.

Buddha said 'OK' to him "borrowing" money

The police questioned the man, to which Ye admitted that he "borrowed" the money after praying to Buddha.

While the admission was enough to incriminate him, he stunned officers by saying that the Buddha gave him an ‘OK’ sign to "borrow" the money on the ground that he would return it.

Ye was then given 12 days of administrative detention for stealing other people’s property.

Ye also admitted to facing financial difficulty in June.

He would wash his clothes in ponds around the temple on weekdays, during which he observed that the temple's donation box was left unattended and unlocked.

He hatched a devious plan to steal the donations to solve his financial difficulties.

Initially, his theft was left unnoticed, and he returned to take more money, until he got caught.

Photos via Jimu News 

'20 years later, you might not remember how many points you got in exam': PM Lee to S'pore students

He encouraged students to develop themselves beyond their academics.

July 16, 2023, 06:40 PM

3-month-old S'porean baby needs S$2.4 million medicine to treat rare genetic disorder, parents appealing for donations

Baby Lucas has been diagnosed with the most severe form of Spinal Muscular Atrophy.

July 16, 2023, 05:29 PM

Yishun PMA rider triggered because pedestrian used phone while walking

The police are investigating.

July 16, 2023, 04:56 PM

MOH distributing 6 Covid-19 test kits to households to refresh national stockpile

They will be distributed from Jul. 17 to Sep. 30, 2023.

July 16, 2023, 04:50 PM

SBS Transit engineers hold wedding photoshoot at Downtown Line train depot

Sweet!

July 16, 2023, 04:50 PM

Lorry runs over motorcyclist in its blind spot while turning right in Jurong

The motorcyclist was conveyed to NUH.

July 16, 2023, 04:49 PM

Boy brings mop to HDB void deck & makes his own water slide

Looks fun.

July 16, 2023, 02:14 PM

POFMA correction issued to Kenneth Jeyaretnam, online magazine Jom over Ridout Road content

The Ministry of Law said that they made false statements about the Ridout Road case.

July 16, 2023, 01:42 PM

Thailand's Pita Limjaroenrat says he will back coalition partner if he fails to become PM

His coalition partner, the Pheu Thai Party is the second largest in parliament.

July 16, 2023, 01:20 PM

Yishun durian seller loses S$368 of Mao Shan Wang durians after Lalamove driver takes wrong order

The stall hesitated to file a police report as they were worried that unnecessary problems would arise for the rider.

July 16, 2023, 12:37 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.