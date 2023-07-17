Back

Shanti Pereira smashes record & wins 200m gold at Asian Athletics Championships

Julia Yee | July 17, 2023, 11:23 AM

Singapore's sprint goddess Shanti Pereira once again clinched gold, this time at the Asian Athletics Championships' 200m event.

At the Bangkok race on Jul. 16, Pereira smashed the meet record with a time of 22.70s.

She was tailed by India's Jyothi Yarraji who obtained the silver medal with 23.13s and China's Li Yuting who came in third with 23.25s.

The sprint queen crossed the finish line 0.04s faster than the former meet record holder, Bahrain's Salwa Eid Naser.

On a roll

The 26-year-old's triumph at the 200m event comes hot on the heels of her record-breaking 100m win on Jul. 14 (11.20s) — the sixth time she'd rewritten the national record in 2023.

Pereira had also rewritten the 200m national mark three times in 2023, attaining a new meet record at the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Cambodia (22.69s).

She also made history in May 2023 by becoming the first Singaporean woman to be crowned with a sprint double at the same edition of the SEA Games.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong took to Instagram to congratulate Pereira on her record-breaking streak.

"I think we have all run out of superlatives for Shanti. Irrepressible, amazing, scintillating, historic," wrote Tong.

"She has had an unbelievable year so far, and I am quietly confident and hoping that she will finish the year on a high. Wishing Shanti all the very best as she continues to defy the superlatives."

Top images via Singapore Athletics/Instagram

