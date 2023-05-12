Back

Shanti Pereira snags 100m gold, 1st S'porean woman to win 100m & 200m gold at SEA Games

This is the first time she won gold for both the 100m and 200m category.

Hannah Martens | May 12, 2023, 06:01 PM

National sprinter Shanti Pereira clinched the gold medal in the 100m finals at the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia.

Pereira sprinted across the finish line in 11.41 seconds, with Thailand coming in second and Vietnam coming in third.

This would make it her first win in the 100m category at the SEA Games.

This is the first time she has come out top for the 100m and 200m races, bringing back gold for both categories.

She is now the first Singaporean woman to achieve the sprint double at the SEA Games -- winning gold medals for both the 100m and 200m races.

Photo by Syahindah Ishak

During the heats, Pereira cruised into the finals, finishing first in her group with 11.49 and was the first to qualify for the finals.

Teammate Elizabeth-Ann Tan finished 5th in her heats in 12 seconds flat and lost out on a place in the finals.

Top photo Team Singapore/Facebook. 

