'20 years later, you might not remember how many points you got in exam': PM Lee to S'pore students

This was what Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said during the Teck Ghee CCC-CDC Education Merit Awards presentation ceremony on Sunday (Jul. 16).

About 120 students were present at Teck Ghee Primary School to receive awards.

Students should develop not just academically

In his speech, PM Lee said that the education system in Singapore is shifting the focus of learning to beyond mere exam results.

By the end of this year, all primary and secondary will no longer have mid-year examinations.

"I think some students will say 'Heng ah', but some people will go and take practice exams on their own. No harm but don’t do too much," said PM Lee.

Instead of doing exams, schools will conduct assessments to identify what a student has mastered and areas where they need more help in.

"Of course, you will still want to do well in your school, in your academic studies, master your subjects, and learn what there is to learn," PM Lee added.

However, he stressed that exams are not the be all and end all of one's education.

"Because education is developing your full person, your leadership, your social skills, your emotional skills, your ability to work and improve, your ability to make a contribution and also how to live a good life and enjoy yourself."

He encouraged students to develop themselves beyond just the academics by taking some time out for their co-curricular activities (CCAs) and picking up the right values and attitudes to succeed in life.

He also told them to learn things which are not in the core syllabus.

"I think this is the right thing to do, the right attitude to take. If you missed a few points in the exam, don’t worry too much. Twenty years later you might not remember how many points you got in an exam, or not even remember the examination at all. But you will have acquired a sense of the subject, acquired the ability to understand the world, to contribute and to be a good Singaporean."

Subject-based banding

The government recognises that every student is different, said PM Lee.

"Some of you are talented in the arts, some in dance, some are you are good sportpersons, some are stronger in Maths or Science. That is why we make our education system as broad and inclusive, to make sure that whichever your talent we build on it, take you as far as you can go. And where there are weaknesses and areas where you are not so good, we try to help you to reach a standard and do a little bit better."

He talked about the full subject-based banding which will be implemented in all secondary schools by next year.

With the new banding, students will no longer have to be divided by the Express, Normal Academic, and Normal Technical streams.

Instead, students will take different subjects at different levels based on their strengths and their interests.

"This will make sure that we give you the support you need and make the most of it," PM Lee said.

Not just about themselves

PM Lee reminded the students that even though they have worked hard to achieve their reward, they were able to do so with the help of others.

He said:

"You work hard, but each one of you are also helped by friends, parents, teachers, peers, by the community, guiding you and pushing you in the right direction, helping you to get here. So I hope that you also have been helping to guide and encourage your friends and contributing back, and hope you will particularly as you grow older, find more opportunities to participate in the community, make your contribution – whether you are helping a fellow student or volunteering for some good cause."

Top image courtesy of Ministry of Communications and Information.