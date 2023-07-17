Back

Comedian Ronny Chieng to perform in S’pore on Sep. 13 at The Star Theatre

Chieng will only be performing for one night.

Paul Rin | July 17, 2023, 11:37 AM

Events

Comedian Ronny Chieng will be performing in Singapore for one night, on Sep. 13, 2023 at The Star Theatre.

According to Now/Live, the event promoter, tickets go on sale soon with the presale starting on Jul. 18, 10am, and the general sale starting on Jul. 19, 10am.

For fans wanting to get presale tickets, sign up for the Now/Live mailing list here before 10pm on Jul. 17 to receive the presale link, which will be emailed one hour before the presale goes live.

Chieng, a Malaysian comedian who attended school in Singapore, is now based in the U.S., where he is a senior correspondent on "The Daily Show", a comedian, and an actor.

He starred in blockbusters like "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" and "Crazy Rich Asians".

The last time Chieng performed in Singapore was in November 2019, where he added a second show due to high demand.

He is scheduled to perform in Australia on Sep. 15.

