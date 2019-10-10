Taiwanese singer Rainie Yang, 35, officially married to fellow singer Li Ronghao

Rainie Yang and Chinese singer Li Ronghao, 34, are officially married.

On Sep. 19, 2019, Li and Yang took to Weibo and Instagram to announce the good news to their fans.

Here are their posts:

The newlywed uploaded two different photos on both platforms, with the same caption: “We have received all your kind wishes. Thank you.”



According to 8 Days, however, Yang has plans to keep their wedding low-key.

She will not be throwing the bridal bouquet, and there will be no bridesmaids and groomsmen.

Proposed in July

The duo was reported to have been in close contact since the end of 2014.

Rumours about them started when Li uploaded a photo of Yang and himself on Weibo in Feb. 2018, a photo which he later deleted.

It was on Sep. 21, 2015 that Li openly acknowledged his relationship with Yang.

On Jul. 11, 2019, Li popped the question on his 34th birthday, while they were on a holiday together.

Translation: Today is my 34th birthday and also my wedding proposal anniversary. Thanks you for the promise.

A member of Taiwanese girl group 4 in Love

Yang debuted in 2000 as a member of a girl group, 4 in Love.

After the group disbanded in 2002, she went on to pursue acting as Xiao You in Taiwanese series Meteor Garden (流星花园) and as Qi Yue in Devil Beside You (恶魔在身边).

Later, she also released her first hit solo album, My Intuition (曖昧), and subsequent albums such as Meeting Love (遇上愛), and My Other Self (任意门).

Congrats.

Top image from Rainie Yang’s weibo (left), screenshot from Li Ronghao’s Instagram (right).