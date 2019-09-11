4,089 HDB flats in Punggol & Tampines launched for sale on Sept. 11, 2019

HDB has launched 4,089 flats for sale on Sept. 11, 2019.

A total of 3,373 are Build-To-Order (BTO) flats and 716 are re-offered balance (ROF) flats across a number of towns and estates.

This will be the first sales exercise where buyers can benefit from the higher income ceilings and Enhanced CPF Housing Grant (EHG), according to Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong.

Flats for different budgets & needs

The 3,373 BTO flats on offer are spread across three projects: Punggol Point Cove, Punggol Point Crown, and Tampines GreenGlen.

A wide selection of flats from two-room Flexi to five-room flats will be offered to meet the housing and budget needs of first-timers, second-timer families, elderly and singles.

ROF flats also come in a wide range of flat types, locations and selling prices, of which around 12 percent are completed and the rest are under construction.

Income ceilings for flats

These are the income ceilings for September 2019’s BTO exercise:

While these are the income ceilings for September 2019’s ROF exercise:

BTO flat supply & pricing details

BTO pricings range from S$109,000 for a two-room flexi to S$504,000 for a five-room flat — excluding grants — for September 2019’s exercise:

For September 2019 ROF flat supply and pricing details, click here.

Application details

Application for the flats offered in the September 2019 BTO and ROF exercises can be made online on HDB InfoWEB from Sept. 11 to 17, 2019.

Applicants who apply for a BTO flat in a non-mature town stand a higher chance of securing a flat.

Potential buyers facing more urgent housing needs and are not too particular about flat attributes can consider applying for an ROF flat.

Upcoming BTO Launch in November 2019 & February 2020

HDB has also announced that 4,500 BTO flats will be offered in Ang Mo Kio, Tampines and Tengah in November 2019.

In February 2020, 3,000 BTO flats will be offered in Sembawang and Toa Payoh.

More information can be found here.

Top image via HDB