PM Lee’s siblings can decide if they want to take the stand in court with TOC editor: Press secretary

Chang Li Lin, the press secretary to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has responded to media queries about the defamation suit filed against Terry Xu, the editor of The Online Citizen.

In a brief statement to the media on Sept. 10 night, Chang explained the reason PM Lee is going to court:

The Prime Minister has filed a suit against Mr Terry Xu of The Online Citizen (TOC) for defamation. He has done so because the allegations are completely false. If there is a trial, PM Lee will testify in court. His siblings can decide, together with Mr Xu, whether they too will testify, and repeat the allegations in court. The court can then establish the facts.

Xu had earlier in the day on Sept. 10, wrote in a Facebook post that he intended to defend himself in court and would take the opportunity to ask PM Lee on the stand why he did not sue his siblings instead.

You can read the full details of what Xu wrote here, which included his appeal to the public not to donate to his cause but to support TOC by donating money instead:

PM Lee’s siblings are younger sister Lee Wei Ling and younger brother, Lee Hsien Yang.

Lawyers from Davinder Singh Chambers had served Xu, 37, the writ of summons and statement of claim at his home in Choa Chu Kang on Thursday, Sept. 5.