PM Lee to meet President Trump in New York for UN General Assembly address

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be meeting United States President Donald Trump during his working visit to New York, from Sep. 21 to 27, 2019.

PM Lee will also be delivering a speech at the United Nations General Assembly for the first time since he became prime minister in 2004.

It is also his first time attending the annual forum of 193 countries.

During his visit, PM Lee will be receiving the 2019 World Statesman Award from the Conscience of Appeal Foundation, a New York-based interfaith organisation.

He will be accompanied by his wife, Ho Ching, Defence minister Ng Eng Hen, Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, as well as officials from the PMO and other ministries.

PM Lee’s fourth meeting with Trump

The upcoming meeting between PM Lee and Trump will be their fourth time meeting in person.

Their last meeting was in June 2018, during the Trump-Kim Summit in Singapore.

PM Lee to receive 2019 World Statesman Award

PM Lee will receive the 2019 World Statesman Award from the Conscience of Appeal Foundation on Sep. 23.

The Conscience of Appeal Foundation is an interfaith organisation that promotes “peace, tolerance and ethnic conflict resolution”.

The founder, Rabbi Arthur Schneier, said in a press release on April 15 that PM Lee “will be recognised for fostering a society that embraces multiculturalism in which ethnic communities maintain their unique way of life while at the same time living harmoniously”, according to a ST report.

Past awardees include ex-Indonesian president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono and ex-British PM David Cameron.

PM Lee to address U.N. General Assembly

PM Lee will be addressing the U.N. General Assembly for the first time, delivering Singapore’s national statement at their 74th annual forum.

According to CNA, he will also be attending a series of UN meetings, including the secretary-general’s Climate Action Summit.

At the Climate Action Summit, governments will share their plans on boosting resilience to the impact of climate change.

PM Lee to visit Armenia after New York

After his working visit to New York, PM Lee will make an official visit to Armenia from Sep. 28 to Oct. 1.

During his absence, Deputy PM Heng Swee Keat will be Acting Prime Minister from Sep. 21 to 30, while Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan will take over from Oct. 1 to 2.

Top image via SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images