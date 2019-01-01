fbpx

Driver warns about Paya Lebar Quarter 2 building S$21.40/entry overnight parking fee

Drivers, take note.

Melanie Lim | September 9, 05:14 pm

Not all shopping centre car parks in Singapore were created the same.

Some are cheap (IMM, for example), and some are less cheap.

Compass One car park rate: S$22.80 for 94 minutes after midnight

Hefty midnight carpark fee

On Sept. 8, 2019, one Rishi Budhrani took to Facebook to warn other drivers who are making late-night trips to Paya Lebar Quarter Mall not to park at Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ) 2, the office building next to it.

According to his post, PLQ 2 charges S$21.40 per entry for parking after 12am to 5:59am.

Budhrani pointed out the number of things one can do with S$21.40, such as going for a one-day Batam city tour on Qoo 10 or even getting an off-peak Grab ride from Bedok to Boat Quay along with a happy hour Heineken pint.

Here’s what he wrote in the post:

PLQ 2, not PLQ mall

Since the post went up, one commenter has pointed out that after midnight parking fees at Paya Lebar Quarter mall are S$3 per entry, and that drivers should not be mistaking PLQ mall for PLQ 2.

In response, Budhrani clarified that the main reason for his post was so that unaware drivers would not make the same mistake he did.

Budhrani also said that he was led to the car park by his GPS navigation tool.

Response from PLQ

In response to Mothership‘s enquiries, the general manager of Paya Lebar Quarter said:

We would like to clarify that the aforementioned S$21.40 overnight parking fee is only applicable for PLQ 1 & 2, which are catered to tenants and visitors of the office towers (PLQ Workplace).

The overnight parking fees (from 6pm to 5:59am) at PLQ Mall is S$3 per entry for motor vehicles and S$1.50 per entry for motorbikes.

We strongly encourage shoppers to use our parking facilities at PLQ Mall and visit https://www.payalebarquarter.com/getting-here/#/fn01-tab-3-column/getting-to-plq-mall for more information on our accessible parking rates.

We will continue to monitor the situation and take the necessary actions to ensure a great visiting experience at Paya Lebar Quarter.”

Just take note if you are driving to PLQ.

You can view Budhrani’s entire post here:

Top image via Paya Lebar Quarter and Rishi Budhrani on Facebook

