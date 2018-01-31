fbpx

Oreo cookie bits with yogurt side-by-side now a thing from S$3.30 at Cold Storage & Redmart

Oreo drink next, please.

Melanie Lim | September 11, 07:27 pm

Singaporeans who like things that taste like other things, take note: Oreo cookies are now sold side-by-side yogurt because this is what modernity wrought.

Besides Oreo thinsOreo chocolate and even Oreo cheesecake mix, Cold Storage supermarket now sells Oreo yogurt.

Oreo yogurt

Or more specifically, vanilla-flavoured yogurt with Oreo cookie pieces:

Image via Cold Storage
Image via Cold Storage
Image via Cold Storage

It appears that these tubs of yogurt originate from the UK, and now retail in Singapore for S$3.40 each at Cold Storage.

If you don’t need an immediate fix, you can also pre-order these tubs of yogurt from Redmart for S$3.30.

