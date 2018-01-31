Oreo cookie bits with yogurt side-by-side now a thing from S$3.30 at Cold Storage & Redmart

Singaporeans who like things that taste like other things, take note: Oreo cookies are now sold side-by-side yogurt because this is what modernity wrought.

Besides Oreo thins, Oreo chocolate and even Oreo cheesecake mix, Cold Storage supermarket now sells Oreo yogurt.

Oreo yogurt

Or more specifically, vanilla-flavoured yogurt with Oreo cookie pieces:

It appears that these tubs of yogurt originate from the UK, and now retail in Singapore for S$3.40 each at Cold Storage.

If you don’t need an immediate fix, you can also pre-order these tubs of yogurt from Redmart for S$3.30.

