Old Chang Kee to permanently sell S$1.20 potato chips that taste like curry puff

Permanent product.

Belmont Lay | August 29, 10:41 pm

For Singaporeans who cannot get enough of this kind of stuff, here’s a thing that taste like another thing.

Old Chang Kee, foremost curry puff-making behemoth and authority on all things fried, has been very innovative in recent years putting things in hot oil and turning them into money.

Its signature crispy puffs in recent years have been rebooted to produce Chilli Crab, Laksa, Nasi Lemak, Hainanese Chicken Rice, and even sweet Kaya Butter and Mao Shan Wang Durian puffs to meet Singaporeans’ peculiar taste for anything relatively well deep-fried.

Potato chips innovation

To celebrate its 63rd birthday in 2019, Old Chang Kee is launching Curry Puff Flavour Potato Chips.

This new snack is based on its best-selling Curry’O Puff.

The chips are made with the same ingredients that make the Curry’O Puff the best-selling curry puff in Singapore.

This means potatoes and curry spices will be slapped together to allegedly make the chips “deliciously addictive, crunchy, buttery and full of familiar flavours”.

Each pack costs S$1.20.

They will be permanently available at all Old Chang Kee outlets island-wide from Sept. 15, 2019.

