LTA offering S$100 incentive for early disposal of non-UL2272 e-scooters from Sep. 23 – Nov. 30, 2019

The money can go into buying a certified e-scooter.

Joshua Lee | September 20, 12:58 pm

E-scooters which are not UL2272-certified are not allowed to be used in public from July 1, 2020.

Is your PMD UL2272 certified? We explain what that actually means & why it needs to be.

If you’re looking to dispose of your non-UL2272 device, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) is offering a S$100 incentive if you do it early from Sep. 23 to Nov. 30, 2019.

Via LTA.

Criteria for S$100 incentive

There is a set of criteria to fulfil if you wish to get the incentive:

  1. The e-scooter must be registered with LTA.
  2. The e-scooter must be affixed with a Registration Mark and Identification Mark.
  3. The Registration Mark affixed on the e-scooter is not tampered with or otherwise display the word “void” on the Registration Mark. If the Registration Mark is damaged due to wear and tear, at least one legible character on the Registration Mark must match the corresponding character on the identification Mark.
  4. The e-scooter must be disposed of at any designated disposal points (in blue below) by Nov. 30, 2019.
  5. The applicant must be the registered owner recorded in LTA’s register of e-scooters.
  6. The applicant must maintain a valid bank account number in Singapore for crediting the early disposal incentive.

How to dispose of you e-scooter

You will need to login to www.onemotoring.com.sg with your SingPass/ CorpPass.

Once, you see the dashboard, head to the “Your vehicles” section and click on the tab of your e-scooter registration number and click on “E-scooter Disposal”.

You will need the following information to complete the application form:

  • Your e-scooter registration number
  • Your mobile number
  • Your bank account details
  • Authorised representative’s name, identification number and mobile number (if you
    are authorising another person to dispose of the e-scooter at the disposal point on your behalf).

After completing the online application form for E-scooter Disposal, you will receive a confirmation SMS on your mobile phone.

Disposal points

After registering for the disposal online, you will need to bring your device to a disposal point set up by LTA-appointed e-waste recyclers across various HDB estates or at LTA’s Sin Ming office.

Normally, these recyclers charge a fee because they are trained and equipped to ensure safe disposal of PMDs as well as the recycling of any reusable materials and components.

However, LTA is facilitating this disposal at no charge to you from Sep. 23, 2019 to Mar. 31, 2020.

If you are eligible for and wish to get the S$100 early disposal incentive, you will need dispose of your non-UL2272 e-scooter at the designated disposal points (indicated in blue) before Nov. 30.

You can also head here for the latest list of disposal points.

The early disposal incentive will be credited to your bank or PayNow account indicated on the application form within two weeks of dropping off the devices.

For more details, you can visit https://go.gov.sg/pmddisposal.

Top image via LTA. 

About Joshua Lee

Josh has found the perfect Nasi Padang combination. Ask him about it.

