fbpx

Back

KFC S’pore selling Chicken & Waffles on Sept. 4, 2019

How to not lose weight.

Belmont Lay | September 2, 12:35 am

Events

Upsurge

Share

KFC Singapore is launching Chicken & Waffles on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019.

This was after they recently introduced their boneless Original Recipe Chicken Steak:

KFC S’pore launches boneless ‘chicken steak’ that looks just like chicken cutlet with sauce

KFC Singapore shared an image of the new product on Facebook on Sept. 1:

Savoury dish?

The Chicken & Waffles consist of what appears to be the Original Recipe Chicken Steak on top of a Belgian waffle.

It also consists of a mystery whitish-looking béchamel-style sauce that looks more savoury than sweet — or both.

Belgian waffles have a brioche-like dough texture compared to American waffles.

First came out in US

KFC Chicken & Waffles dish was introduced in the United States in 2018.

The US version was sweet, consisting of American waffles, maple syrup and copious pieces of fried chicken:

It was also sold as a sandwich:

The products sold out in two weeks over there.

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Girl, 17, pulled off Toa Payoh Lor 1 multi-storey car park ledge by SCDF personnel

The girl was taken away by police subsequently.

September 1, 11:03 pm

HK police corner 3 protesters inside airport toilet cubicle, lady insists she was there to pick up someone

Smooth as heck.

September 1, 10:31 pm

Vegetable farmers decorate wedding aisle with cabbages & broccoli instead of expensive flowers

Quite economical.

September 1, 09:00 pm

Allegedly defamatory article by The Online Citizen 404-ed after PM Lee 'asks' for it to be removed

The Facebook post is still up.

September 1, 08:42 pm

Syed Saddiq missed call from Dr M asking him to be Youth & Sports Minister because he didn't recognise his number

The 'vocal Johorian' tells all about his relationships with two of Malaysia's Prime Ministers.

September 1, 07:45 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close