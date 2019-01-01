KFC S’pore selling Chicken & Waffles on Sept. 4, 2019
KFC Singapore is launching Chicken & Waffles on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019.
This was after they recently introduced their boneless Original Recipe Chicken Steak:
KFC Singapore shared an image of the new product on Facebook on Sept. 1:
Savoury dish?
The Chicken & Waffles consist of what appears to be the Original Recipe Chicken Steak on top of a Belgian waffle.
It also consists of a mystery whitish-looking béchamel-style sauce that looks more savoury than sweet — or both.
Belgian waffles have a brioche-like dough texture compared to American waffles.
First came out in US
KFC Chicken & Waffles dish was introduced in the United States in 2018.
The US version was sweet, consisting of American waffles, maple syrup and copious pieces of fried chicken:
It was also sold as a sandwich:
The products sold out in two weeks over there.
