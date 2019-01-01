Joshua Wong & fellow activists urge Taiwan to help Hong Kong fight for democracy

Hong Kong activists are urging Taiwan to help promote democracy in the Chinese-ruled city.

This call to action by the Hongkongers on Tuesday, Sept. 3, comes amid its worst political crisis in decades.

Call for mass rally

Joshua Wong, one of the most visible leaders of the 2014 Umbrella Movement, called for a mass rally before the 70th anniversary of the founding of Communist China on Oct. 1.

“We hope Hong Kong can one day become Taiwan, a place with democracy and freedom,” he told reporters in Taipei.

Wong is on bail after he was arrested on Aug. 30 and charged with inciting and participating in an unauthorised assembly outside Hong Kong police headquarters on June 21.

Why this call to action?

China has suggested the same formula for Taiwan that has been applied to Hong Kong.

China considers Taiwan an unruly, breakaway province.

Many in Taiwan have been closely watching Hong Kong and become increasingly wary of Beijing’s “reunification” agenda.

Lester Shum, another one of the student leaders of Hong Kong’s Umbrella Movement five years ago that foreshadowed the current unrest, told Taiwanese media: “I hope people can brainstorm together on how to win this war against Beijing’s white terror and authoritarian rule.”

White terror is an expression to describe anonymous acts that create a climate of fear.

“Friends in Taiwan are not bystanders of the movement in Hong Kong. Taiwanese are participants,” he said.

“China will definitely want to take over Taiwan after it takes over Hong Kong.”

Taiwan president watching

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Tuesday her administration was keeping a close eye on the Hong Kong crisis.

“Like the rest of the international community, when necessary and based on humanitarian concerns, we will provide necessary assistance to Hong Kong residents in Taiwan, and will not just stand on the sidelines and watch,” she said in a statement.

Beijing has accused Taipei of supporting the Hong Kong protests.

Taiwan denies the accusation.

Tsai’s statement also said: “The Republic of China (Taiwan) staunchly supports democracy and freedom in Hong Kong, and hopes that Hong Kong society can quickly restore stability.”

Taiwan urged to help Hongkongers

Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmaker Eddie Chu has also urged Taiwan authorities to come up with “humanitarian mechanism” to take in demonstrators from his city, after hundreds have been arrested since the protests began.

“There could be even worse conflict to come in Hong Kong… We hope the Taiwan government and political parties can make preparations for that scenario,” he said.