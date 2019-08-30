HK activist Joshua Wong allegedly ‘forcefully pushed’ into minivan, detained by police

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong was arrested on Aug. 30.

This is according to a tweet by Demosisto, the pro-democracy organisation in which Wong serves as the secretary-general.

He was reportedly arrested at around 7:30 am, while en route to the South Horizons MTR station.

It claimed that Wong was “forcefully pushed into a private minivan on the street in broad daylight”, and that their lawyers are following the case.

BREAKING: Our secretary-general @joshuawongcf was just arrested this morning at roughly 7:30, when he was walking to the South Horizons MTR station. He was forcefully pushed into a private minivan on the street in broad daylight. Our lawyers following the case now. — Demosistō 香港眾志 (@demosisto) August 30, 2019

Wong was released from prison on June 17 earlier this year, where he had been serving a jail sentence for a contempt charge related to his role in the 2014 Umbrella Movement.

He was granted an early release and joined the protests immediately, calling for Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam to resign.

Andy Chan also detained

In a separate incident, the Hong Kong Free Press (HKFP) reported that Andy Chan, the leader of the banned pro-independence Hong Kong National Party was also detained on the night of Aug. 29.

A Hong Kong police spokesperson told HKFP that Chan was arrested on suspicion of rioting and assaulting a police officer.

The case is under investigation by the Organized Crime And Triad Bureau.

Top image by by Kiran Ridley/Getty Images.