iPhone 11 price in S’pore: Telcos selling iPhone 11 for S$0 upfront but S$238/month for 2 years

The new iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro and Max will be released this Sep. 20.

Advertisement

While the cheapest iPhone in this latest range is priced considerably cheaper than previous releases, the cheapest of the phones still come at a bit of a hefty price tag:

Of course, buying the phone directly with a device trade-in would probably be the most affordable option.

But given that most of us would find parting with at least few hundred bucks right away a little tough, there are some options for you to consider should you want an iPhone 11 without breaking the bank — yet.

Advertisement

Option 1: Starhub

For a reasonable price of S$587 or instalments of S$27 a month onwards, you can get an iPhone 11 64GB with a S$50 two-year plan.

You could also consider a S$0 upfront S$238 per month, two-year-plan for the 64GB and 128GB versions of the iPhone 11, though that may be rather steep for most of us to be paying more than S$200 for a phone bill each month.

Advertisement

Option 2: Singtel

Singtel customers looking to get an iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro/ Max will enjoy additional benefits, which could be quite enticing especially if you’re into video-on-demand and generous amounts of call minutes and SMS.

It is also possible to get an iPhone 11 256GB for S$0 upfront under this particular telco, unlike StarHub which will still require S$120 upfront for the most expensive S$238 two-year plan.

Advertisement

Option 3: M1

M1 has the most generous amounts of data allocated to each plan.

In M1’s case, each “plan” is labelled as Plan Add-on.

The most expensive “plan” at S$235 has a whopping 112GB of monthly data.

While the monthly fee of S$235 is still pretty hefty, it is the plan that gives you the most bang for your buck while still allowing you to take an iPhone 11 at S$0 upfront.

As with most contract plans, paying less upfront or paying via instalments usually means paying more than the cost of the phone in the end.

However, if you’re looking for a new phone plan or itching to get your hands on the device as soon as possible, it may be worth the extra cost in getting the phone via such plans.

Interesting.

Or else, buy any phone that is not an iPhone.

Top image via Apple