Android phones already have all of the new iPhone 11 features, but do Apple fans care?

The new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max have been released and Apple fans are ecstatic.

Advertisement

The phones will be available for pre-order in Singapore on Sep. 13, 2019, at 8pm, and available in-store from Sep. 20, 2019.

iPhone 11 features already available on Android

With every new phone comes new features, but something that reviewers have noticed is that the features on the new iPhone 11 are already found on Android phones.

Here’s a look at some of the features of the new iPhone 11 that Apple announced during their keynote event:

Advertisement

Found in other phones

For starters, the triple-rear camera arrangement found in the iPhone 11 Pro is already commonplace in the Android market.

Competitors Huawei and Samsung already having pushed out phones with four camera lenses, such as the Huawei P30 Pro and Samsung A9.

Android phones have the lenses designed in a more subtle way compared to the googly-eye size of the iPhone 11’s rear camera.

Similarly, telephoto lenses, wide camera, night mode and portrait lighting are already found in various Android flagships, which have been in the market for a while.

The Google Pixel’s night mode has been highly raved about.

Besides the camera lenses, other features such as an “all-day battery life”, water and dust resistance, face lock, wireless charging, and having more colours for a phone, have already been introduced progressively in Android devices the past few years.

Advertisement

Some features available on Android phones that have existed for a while now are still not found in Apple’s latest device.

For example, the current iPhone 11 can be charged with an 18w charger, but Samsung has already made available a 45w charger.

Reverse wireless charging — where a phone can charge another phone or device, is also not available in the new iPhone as yet.

The advantage of an iPhone is being an iPhone

That being said, the iPhone is not without its plus points.

It claims to have the fastest CPU performance with their all-new A13 Bionic chip.

Apple claims that the A13 chip is shown to overtake even the latest Snapdragon 855 chip found in the Galaxy S10+.

And while the latest Apple flagship has been described as playing “catch-up” with the other Android flagships in the market, an article from Android Central pointed out that this might not necessarily convince a die-hard Android user to convert to an Apple phone.

Advertisement

It’s more of giving iPhone users newer features at a somewhat more affordable upgrade, so that they won’t be left behind in the smartphone race.

The cheapest of the lot, the iPhone 11, can be bought for US$699 — or US$399 with an iPhone 8 Plus trade-in.

The ease of an upgrade for buyers of Apple iPhones, given things such as cloud sync and cross-platform features, make it all the more enticing and difficult for Apple users to really switch to another operating system altogether.

With a new iPhone presenting these users a familiar interface with upgraded features, it will prove to be a very convenient choice for Apple fans even if it is nothing all that groundbreaking for the rest of the Android users.

But it is unfortunate that the iPhone is not innovating fast enough despite how it once revolutionised the market.

Top image via Apple’s YouTube video