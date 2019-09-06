Foreigners impressed S’pore’s pedestrian crossings give extra time to elderly & disabled

Some things that Singaporeans take for granted in Singapore, or simply don’t pay enough attention to, can and do impress foreigners overseas.

Advertisement

One such nifty device and protocol here, which is considered a very good idea by others, was recently tweeted by a Singapore-based Australian journalist, Stephen Dziedzic, which attracted much attention around the world:

At some Singapore intersections you can swipe your Senior’s Card and the crossing light will stay green for a little longer, giving you extra time to reach the other side of the road. I find this very touching. pic.twitter.com/MJB3LGeqVU — Stephen Dziedzic (@stephendziedzic) September 6, 2019

The photo Dziedzic tweeted, which has been retweeted more than 3,800 times, was of the Green Man + pedestrian crossing device found at some traffic lights in Singapore.

The device requires a simple tap of an approved EZ-Link card to unlock more time for the pedestrian to make his or her way across the road safely without rushing.

Advertisement

Reactions

Some want to have it back in their own country immediately:

Some think it might cause trouble:

Some had practical concerns:

Advertisement

Some naturally had privacy concerns:

Some had their questions about privacy concerns addressed:

Some had to be reassured that the card used is not ID:

Some thought this could yield interesting data about the elderly:

Advertisement

Some fancied something like this after some rough physical training:

What is it really?

Green Man +, which refers to this device and the whole system, has been rolled out in more than 400 locations in Singapore since 2009.

It is an initiative by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to address the needs of elderly pedestrians and Persons With Disabilities (PWD), who may require more time to cross the road.

Elderly pedestrians and PWD can expect up to 13 seconds more of green man time.

Advertisement

To activate the Green Man + function, all that is required is for a CEPAS-compliant senior citizen concession card or PWD concession card to be tapped on the reader mounted above the standard push button on the traffic light pole.

Once the card reader verifies it is a valid card, the system will extend green man time, which ranges from 3 to 13 seconds depending on the size of the crossing.

On average, most of the selected pedestrian crossings will have 6 seconds more green man time.

With the extension of the crossing time, elderly pedestrians and PWD will be able to complete the crossing at a more comfortable pace.

Elderly pedestrians aged 60 years and above or PWD, who are Singapore citizens or permanent residents, can apply for the senior citizen concession cards/ PWD concession cards.

Advertisement

Not the first time it attracted attention

As with everything on the Internet, attention on this device is nothing new.

Back in March 2019, attention fell on this device after it was picked up and shared on Facebook.

Some things in Singapore though, are still downright baffling: