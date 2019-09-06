fbpx

Foreigners impressed S’pore’s pedestrian crossings give extra time to elderly & disabled

LTA, give yourself a pat on the back.

Belmont Lay | September 10, 01:56 am

Some things that Singaporeans take for granted in Singapore, or simply don’t pay enough attention to, can and do impress foreigners overseas.

One such nifty device and protocol here, which is considered a very good idea by others, was recently tweeted by a Singapore-based Australian journalist, Stephen Dziedzic, which attracted much attention around the world:

The photo Dziedzic tweeted, which has been retweeted more than 3,800 times, was of the Green Man + pedestrian crossing device found at some traffic lights in Singapore.

The device requires a simple tap of an approved EZ-Link card to unlock more time for the pedestrian to make his or her way across the road safely without rushing.

Reactions

Some want to have it back in their own country immediately:

Some think it might cause trouble:

Some had practical concerns:

Some naturally had privacy concerns:

Some had their questions about privacy concerns addressed:

Some had to be reassured that the card used is not ID:

Some thought this could yield interesting data about the elderly:

Some fancied something like this after some rough physical training:

What is it really?

Green Man +, which refers to this device and the whole system, has been rolled out in more than 400 locations in Singapore since 2009.

It is an initiative by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to address the needs of elderly pedestrians and Persons With Disabilities (PWD), who may require more time to cross the road.

Elderly pedestrians and PWD can expect up to 13 seconds more of green man time.

To activate the Green Man + function, all that is required is for a CEPAS-compliant senior citizen concession card or PWD concession card to be tapped on the reader mounted above the standard push button on the traffic light pole.

Once the card reader verifies it is a valid card, the system will extend green man time, which ranges from 3 to 13 seconds depending on the size of the crossing.

On average, most of the selected pedestrian crossings will have 6 seconds more green man time.

With the extension of the crossing time, elderly pedestrians and PWD will be able to complete the crossing at a more comfortable pace.

Elderly pedestrians aged 60 years and above or PWD, who are Singapore citizens or permanent residents, can apply for the senior citizen concession cards/ PWD concession cards.

Not the first time it attracted attention

As with everything on the Internet, attention on this device is nothing new.

Back in March 2019, attention fell on this device after it was picked up and shared on Facebook.

Some things in Singapore though, are still downright baffling:

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

