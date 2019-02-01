Foreigners amazed S’pore’s pedestrian crossings can give extra time to elderly & disabled

Since 2009, the Green Man Plus or Green Man + programme has been rolled out in more than 400 locations in Singapore.

Senior citizens and pedestrians with disabilities can activate the Green Man Plus function by using their concession cards or dedicated cards and tapping it onto the reader, which is mounted on top of the button.

They do not need to press the push button before or after tapping their cards.

Well-received

The innovative device was shared in a Facebook album by a page called Creative Ideas, which reached out to people from beyond Singapore.

It has since gained some traction, with more than 1,900 shares as of writing.

Reactions

Quite a number of non-Singaporeans are impressed with Singapore, thinking that we’re light-years ahead:

Some even questioned the authenticity of the signage, as a result of a common misconception that we don’t speak English:

Interestingly, there were plenty of reactions pertaining to the parallels between this and the Netflix sitcom Grace and Frankie, where one of the characters took her own sweet time to sashay through the road crossing:

Some also offered a more critical perspective on the device, highlighting pitfalls such as the elderly being unable to easily retrieve their concession cards to tap on the reader.

Oops.

Top image via Creative Ideas’ Facebook page