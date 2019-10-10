Dog stays upright as rally goers pretend to die during climate action rally finale at Hong Lim Park

Some 15 youth activists in Singapore between 19 and 24 years old came together to organise a climate action rally at Hong Lim Park on Sept. 21, 2019.

Advertisement

The event was eventually attended by 300 to 400 rally goers.

The rally pulled in a predominantly young crowd, mostly in their teens to 40 years old.

Advertisement

The entire manifesto of the rally can be viewed here.

But the summary of it is: Slash Singapore’s absolute greenhouse gas emissions to peak by 2020, halve by 2030, and reach net zero by 2050.

What happened at the rally

As part of the rally, there were speeches and picketing.

The event lasted from 3pm to 6pm.

Just before it ended, participants were told to look for the direction of their house, lie down and pretend to die as a symbolic gesture.

Advertisement

One dog, however, was not with the programme:

It didn’t lie down.

After lying down, the participants were told to hold hands while down:

It was a tad awkward, but manageable.

Advertisement

This was the aftermath when everyone got back up again, covered in dried grass:

It was poignant as the conditions at the park were hazy on Saturday and the grass had turned brown due to the lack of rainfall over the past few weeks in Singapore.

The weather was hot and dusty, which was a reminder that climate change is realer than what some imagine.

Other participants

Some of the more notable participants included:

Minister for Social and Family Development:

Brandished reusable and recyclable signs:

Advertisement

Jolovan Wham:

Subhas Nair:

Another dog: