Cleaner, 70, hit by bag full of trash thrown from Braddell View condominium

When will litterbugs learn.

Ashley Tan | September 12, 09:05 pm

An elderly cleaner in Singapore has been hit by a bag of trash thrown from a condominium in Braddell.

Full bag of trash thrown down

On Sep. 2, 2019, Phang Aik Kam was cleaning the area on the ground floor of Block 10D at Braddell View condominium.

The 70-year-old had reportedly just started her shift at 8am when she was suddenly struck on the shoulder.

She then realised that the object was a white plastic bag full of trash, likely thrown from a unit.

Thankfully, Phang was unhurt.

She told The New Paper that the bag was filled with food waste only, and there was nothing hard in it.

However, Phang remained concerned as she had seen trash being thrown from high up in the estate before.

Police report made

According to TNP, Phang reported the incident to her supervisor, who informed the condo’s management office.

A police report was made.

Authorities were alerted to a case of rash act at 10:44am, and investigations are ongoing.

Residents TNP interviewed were concerned, but reportedly did not think much could be done to avoid being hit.

One resident also feared for the safety of children, who would often be playing outdoors.

Incidents of high-rise litter dominated headlines recently, after a case of killer litter led to the death of a 73-year-old man.

The man, Nasiari Sunee, was at the BBQ pit of a condominium in Outram when he was struck on the head by a glass bottle.

Australian Andrew Gosling has since been arrested for his suspected involvement.

Man, 73, dies after glass bottle allegedly thrown from Outram condo hits his head

NEA to set up more cameras to catch litterbugs

Member of Parliament for Nee Soon GRC Lee Bee Wah voiced her concern about the problem of littering by sharing her own experience of seeing sanitary pads being chucked from HDB units.

Lee Bee Wah asks if DNA testing can solve high-rise sanitary pad littering problem

Senior Minister of State for Environment and Water Resources Amy Khor responded that the National Environment Agency (NEA) had put in place measures, both enforcement and education efforts, to nab litterbugs in the act.

Surveillance cameras caught 2,200 high-rise litterbugs between Aug. 2012 & Dec. 2018

Surveillance cameras installed around high-rise flats reportedly contributed significantly to the number of culprits caught.

Between August 2012 and December 2018, over 2,200 offenders were caught for high-rise littering.

Out of the lot, 52 were repeat offenders.

Residents can call NEA’s hotline, or submit information and other evidence, such as photos or videos via the MyENV mobile app.

NEA has also conducted education and outreach efforts, such as the Keep Singapore Clean movement, to inculcate civic-mindedness in Singaporeans.

Additionally, stiff penalties are also in place to deter litterbugs.

First-time offenders can be fined up to S$2,000 for each offence, while repeat offenders can be fined up to S$10,000 or face a Corrective Work Order (CWO) in addition to, or in lieu of, a fine upon conviction.

Top photo from Google Maps Streetview

