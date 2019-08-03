Tan Cheng Bock’s Progress S’pore Party has over 500 members in less than a month

The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) held their official launch on Aug. 3, 2019.

In less than a month, its party membership has grown to over 500 members.

PSP announced its latest membership figures in a Facebook post on Aug. 27, and shared a photo taken at their recent National Day Dinner at the Concorde Hotel.

The photo showed a diverse multi-ethnic mix of individuals of different ages.

It mentioned the party’s vision, which is to build on the foundations of accountability, transparency and independence of the three branches of government.

A good mix of young and old

PSP central executive committee member Alex Tan Tiong Hee told Mothership that the party’s members were an even split between older and younger folks.

He defined older members as retirees and senior citizens who may still be working but are older than 55 years, while younger people were aged 21 up to middle age.

He added that they signed up through the party’s Facebook and webpage, while others were recruited from friends’ recommendations and introduction from current members.

Alex Tan said that the new members wanted to join the party as they were drawn to the “very high regard and respect” for party secretary-general Tan Cheng Bock, and their belief in the party’s motto, “For Country, For People.”

The next general election in Singapore is due by April 2021.

Top image from PSP’s Facebook page.