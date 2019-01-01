fbpx

Back

Woman who pried open MRT doors allegedly chasing after her autistic sister

Don't jump to conclusions too quickly.

Zhangxin Zheng | August 29, 05:12 pm

Events

Upsurge

Share

A video uploaded on Aug. 28 showed a woman prying open the train doors at Little India MRT station as she appeared to have wanted to get onto the train badly.

Woman pries open Little India station platform doors with bare hands to board train

Chasing after sister with autism

The woman’s actions have been criticised and she was condemned for pulling off a dangerous act that could have potentially caused the train to stall.

However, one person has stepped forward to relate a plausible-sounding backstory about why the woman would do something so drastic in public.

A screenshot of a Reddit comment suggested that the woman was actually trying to get to her autistic sister.

The woman’s sister had apparently wandered off, like before, and did not know how to get home after that.

The woman who pried open the train doors ignored her own safety and desperately wanted to get onto the train so as to not lose her sister in public.

The video footage did show another woman in a grey top running into the train before the doors closed.

She might have been the autistic sister of the woman.

Animated GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Explanation sounds valid

This explanation has resonated with many and completely turned the story on its head.

The responses to the explanation included being more empathetic towards caregivers of autistic people.

Top photo from All Singapore Stuff video

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

UK tourist eats his words after getting criticised for urging S’poreans to remember colonial Britain’s contributions

Backtracking, also colloquially known as 'gostan'.

August 29, 04:21 pm

Instagrammers in M'sia criticised for defiling gallery art during photo-taking

Oh no.

August 29, 03:54 pm

Skechers X One Piece S'pore offering new slippers & shirts. One Piece Stampede hoodies available on Aug. 30.

Merchandise Merchandise fruit.

August 29, 03:29 pm

McDonald's sausage McMuffin with egg meal now at S$4.50 only

McDonald's should sell hotcakes all day, everyday.

August 29, 03:18 pm

Elderly man takes long drag on cigarette in Teban Gardens HDB lift as he treats laws as suggestions

Like a chimney.

August 29, 03:03 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close