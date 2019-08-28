fbpx

Woman pries open Little India station platform doors with bare hands to board train

Dangerous behaviour.

Joshua Lee | August 28, 10:14 am

Sometimes people do unthinkable things when they are in a rush.

A woman was filmed on CCTV prying open a set of platform doors at Little India MRT station to enter a train after she missed the boarding.

The video was uploaded to Facebook on August 28:

In the video, a woman in a red T-shirt attempts to dash into the train as the train and platform doors are closing. Both sets of doors close before she can get in.

The woman then pries open the platform doors and manages to lodge herself in the small space between the train and platform barrier.

Via All Singapore Stuff/Facebook.

As the automated platform doors close behind her, the woman uses her right ankle to stop them from closing fully.

She tries to pry open the train doors as well but fails. The woman is stuck between the train and platform barrier.

Via All Singapore Stuff/Facebook.

A station staff then arrives and tries to open the platform door. Just then, the train doors open and the woman enters the train before they close again.

Subsequently, the train remains at Little India station for a few more seconds before moving off.

Could have injured herself

Commenters berated the woman for rushing to get onto the train as she could have injured herself:

Not worth it.

Top image via All Singapore Stuff/Facebook. 

