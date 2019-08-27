Ben Davis makes first-team debut for Fulham FC in Carabao Cup match in 89th minute

Ben Davis, the young Singaporean footballer who ended up all over the media because he does not want to serve National Service anytime soon, made his debut for the first team of Fulham Football Club in the early hours of Aug. 28 (Singapore time)

Fulham faced Southampton in the second round of the Carabao Cup, which may be better known as the English League Cup.

Unfortunately, Fulham lost the match 1-0, after a goal from Southampton’s Michael Obafemi.

Still, Davis was able to make his debut in the 89th minute.

Some fresh faces in the squad tonight. 😄#FULSOU pic.twitter.com/pZjLfV7UhP — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) August 27, 2019

89' A big moment for young Ben Davis, as he makes his first team debut. 👏 [0-1] #FULSOU pic.twitter.com/Co6MSV8FjA — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) August 27, 2019

Davis was not the only young Fulham player making his debut in the match, with Tyrese Francois and Martell Taylor-Crossdale also doing so.

Fulham manager Scott Parker said after the match that he was pleased the young players had a chance to get involved.

Davis defaulted on his NS obligations after having missed his mandatory call-up in February 2019.

He risks arrest if he ever returns to Singapore.

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen addressed the issue in Parliament in August 2018, stating there were no grounds for MINDEF to grant him a deferment for NS and that Singapore’s interests must come first.

