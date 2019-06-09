Taiwanese bubble tea chain Xing Fu Tang opening at Century Square in Tampines on June 28, 2019

If you’re keeping abreast with bubble tea news, you’ll have heard about Taiwanese brand Milksha opening a store here soon.

Opening at roughly the same time is yet another popular Taiwanese bubble tea chain.

Xing Fu Tang brown sugar boba milk

Xing Fu Tang, which has claimed to be Taiwan’s No. 1 brown sugar boba milk tea shop, is slated to open its first Singapore outlet on June 28.

It recently ran a pop-up at Takashimaya.

And from the queue in this photo, it’s clear that Singaporeans can never have enough bubble tea — especially brown sugar milk tea.

If you haven’t heard of this bubble tea chain, Xing Fu Tang is known for its signature stir-fried brown sugar pearls and a final touch of melting brown sugar powder on the top of the milk tea with a blowtorch.

Here’s what it looks like:

First permanent store at Century Square opening on June 28

While its pop-up store concludes on June 16, they will be opening a permanent outlet at Century Square in Tampines.

The outlet will be opened for business on June 28, 2019.

Here’s an intro to the three items sold at Xing Fu Tang’s pop-up store if you haven’t had the chance to join the snaking queue.

Its signature brown sugar boba milk costs S$5.30.

There is also a Damascus Rose Tea with Lemon, which costs S$4.90, as well as a fresh milk soft serve with brown sugar pearls for S$4.50.

Without a doubt, there will be more offerings to look forward to at their upcoming outlet at Century Square.

Top photo collage from Xing Fu Tang Singapore Facebook and Century Square website screengrab