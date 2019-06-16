Workers’ Party Low Thia Khiang visits Marine Parade & Geylang Serai with fellow members

It has been almost two years since the Workers’ Party (WP) unveiled their headquarters at Geylang Road.

That part of Geylang is located in Marine Parade GRC that is helmed by Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong.

When the HQ was first opened, ESM Goh wrote a subtly snarky post to welcome WP into his GRC a day after WP announced its move.

WP’s weekend walkabout on “home ground”

With WP’s headquarter rooted in Marine Parade GRC, it is probably unsurprising to spot WP members and volunteers around the vicinity.

On June 9, WP posted on their Facebook some photos of a visit to Geylang Serai and Marine Parade in the morning.

The MP for Geylang Serai is Fatimah Lateef, while the MP for Marine Parade is ESM Goh.

Among the WP auntie-killers include former Non-constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) Yee Jenn Jong, NCMP Dennis Tan Lip Fong, as well as Aljunied GRC’s MPs Muhamad Faisal Abdul Manap and Low Thia Khiang.

Like any of their public outreach sessions, members and volunteers were seen chatting and distributing the Hammer newsletters.

And of course, they are reaching out to all and sundry.

The WP folks were welcomed by the taxi drivers who they greeted at a taxi stand in Geylang Serai under the slight drizzle, according to Yee.

Yee also revealed seeing some familiar faces again during their visit to Marine Parade Central market, which just reopened after 14 months.

The visit probably helped the WP members to reconnect with the old vendors and build rapport with the new members and volunteers after the long hiatus.

Back in 2015 general election, the WP lost their contest in Marine Parade GRC with only 35.93 percent share of the votes.

However, it does not seem that the efforts in outreach have been discouraged by the results.

Furthermore, the appearance of Low in this area might suggest that the blue team have not given up in making Marine Parade their true blue home ground.

Top photo collage from the Workers’ Party’s Facebook