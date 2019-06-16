fbpx

Workers’ Party Low Thia Khiang visits Marine Parade & Geylang Serai with fellow members

The Elder has arrived.

Zhangxin Zheng | June 12, 01:17 am

It has been almost two years since the Workers’ Party (WP) unveiled their headquarters at Geylang Road.

Workers’ Party’s new HQ on outskirts of Geylang is a modest reflection of where they are now

That part of Geylang is located in Marine Parade GRC that is helmed by Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong.

When the HQ was first opened, ESM Goh wrote a subtly snarky post to welcome WP into his GRC a day after WP announced its move.

ESM Goh Chok Tong welcomes Workers’ Party’s HQ to his GRC with spades of shade

Hyak.

WP’s weekend walkabout on “home ground”

With WP’s headquarter rooted in Marine Parade GRC, it is probably unsurprising to spot WP members and volunteers around the vicinity.

On June 9, WP posted on their Facebook some photos of a visit to Geylang Serai and Marine Parade in the morning.

The MP for Geylang Serai is Fatimah Lateef, while the MP for Marine Parade is ESM Goh.

Photo from the Workers’ Party Facebook.

Among the WP auntie-killers include former Non-constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) Yee Jenn Jong, NCMP Dennis Tan Lip Fong, as well as Aljunied GRC’s MPs Muhamad Faisal Abdul Manap and Low Thia Khiang.

Like any of their public outreach sessions, members and volunteers were seen chatting and distributing the Hammer newsletters.

Photo from the Workers’ Party Facebook.
Photo from the Workers’ Party Facebook.
Photo from the Workers’ Party Facebook.

And of course, they are reaching out to all and sundry.

The WP folks were welcomed by the taxi drivers who they greeted at a taxi stand in Geylang Serai under the slight drizzle, according to Yee.

Photo from Yee Jenn Jong’s Facebook.

Yee also revealed seeing some familiar faces again during their visit to Marine Parade Central market, which just reopened after 14 months.

The visit probably helped the WP members to reconnect with the old vendors and build rapport with the new members and volunteers after the long hiatus.

Back in 2015 general election, the WP lost their contest in Marine Parade GRC with only 35.93 percent share of the votes.

However, it does not seem that the efforts in outreach have been discouraged by the results.

Ex-NCMP Yee Jenn Jong responds to ESM Goh: S’poreans need not fear change if there’s a strong alternative slate

Furthermore, the appearance of Low in this area might suggest that the blue team have not given up in making Marine Parade their true blue home ground.

Top photo collage from the Workers’ Party’s Facebook

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

