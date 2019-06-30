fbpx

WP chief Pritam Singh reveals his father wasn’t against him joining an opposition party

As it turns out, Pritam's dad is also a lawyer, served as a judge, and is also a former SAF officer.

Zhangxin Zheng | June 17, 04:39 pm

Amid a flurry of Father’s Day stories shared over the weekend in Singapore, one came from Workers’ Party (WP) Secretary-General Pritam Singh.

In an interview with Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao published on June 16, 2019, Pritam revealed details about his relationship with his father.

Senior lawyer, former judge, ex-SAF officer, sole breadwinner, dad

According to Zaobao, Pritam’s father, 69-year-old Amarjit Singh, is a consultant in litigation and dispute resolution practice, specialising in criminal law.

Besides work, Amarjit also spends his weekends counseling inmates at Changi prison these days.

He also previously served as a defence counsel, district judge and deputy public prosecutor, and was also a Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) officer between 1970 and 1986.

As if all that wasn’t enough, while serving the nation, Amarjit took up night classes and sat for A-Level examinations as a private candidate, before doing well enough to go on to read law at the National University of Singapore (NUS).

Pritam also reportedly recalled that no matter how tired his father was juggling work and his studies (as the family’s sole breadwinner), he would still put a smile on the family’s face.

Amarjit would also share interesting stories from work with Pritam and his sister.

Pritam also shared that when he was younger, he used to follow his dad to his law firm on some weekends when he needed to finish up some work, on the condition that Pritam didn’t disturb him.

From caning to best friends

Pritam also related how his father was pretty “old school” and used to cane him when he was much younger.

But as early as from the year Pritam turned 10, he said the way they interacted changed.

Instead, his father would try to persuade them to change by having discussions, showing examples, and explaining his views to them. Pritam said,

“After I graduated from university and started working, he became my best friend and confidant. It’s still the same now.”

There is nothing they can’t talk about, Pritam said, but father and son do not always share the same views.

For example, Amarjit supports Liverpool while Pritam supports Manchester United.

Pritam also said he respects his father for his generosity towards people and his discipline.

Father’s view on joining an opposition party

The interview naturally also touched on Amarjit’s view of Pritam joining an opposition party.

Pritam shared that his father used to have a radio by his bedside, from which he would listen to British channels before going to sleep.

Pritam therefore grew up overhearing his radio broadcasts, and nurturing a deep interest in current affairs. This in turn, he suspects, could have contributed to his interest in politics.

About 10 years ago when Pritam decided to join the WP, he said his dad didn’t stop him:

“In my father’s eyes, his son is just serving Singapore in a different way.”

Pritam reportedly said he was very touched to know this, saying he is very blessed to have Amarjit as his father.

Rare glimpse into personal life

This is the first time the party chief has opened up to share details of his family and personal life so extensively.

It is also the first time Pritam has revealed information about his father to the public.

Now himself also a father of two girls, Pritam’s older daughter turns four this year, while his younger daughter will be one year old in August.

Around that period, Pritam shared his feelings about the birth of his second daughter, which was quite a jittery experience.

On that occasion, he also poignantly paid tribute to the three most important girls in his life now:

“But today, I am a proud husband of a wonder woman who went through an ordeal and came out tougher than ever and a proud father of two beautiful girls.

Two beautiful girls who will push themselves to the fullest and live fulfilling lives.

Two beautiful girls who will hold firm to the values of humanity and spirituality.”

And it was a busy year for him too — just four months prior, he was elected as the leader of Singapore’s largest opposition party.

Pritam Singh elected as new Workers’ Party Secretary-General

Top photo collage via Pritam Singh’s Facebook page

