Elderly man with special needs nephews live in decrepit Geylang Bahru flat, clean-up volunteers needed
He has lived in the flat for two years.
Non-profit organisation Helping Joy is appealing for delivery/cleaning volunteers to help out Uncle Ong, and elderly man who lives in Geylang Bahru.
Ong lives in a decrepit unit, where many things are either rundown or filthy.
Single elderly with two dependents
According to the Facebook post, Ong is a single elderly who has been staying in a three-room flat for the past two years.
He lives with his two nephews, who are special needs children.
The boys have allegedly been spotted by neighbours eating leftover food at the hawker centre.
Ong also suffers from cataracts and osteoarthritis, which makes it difficult for him to see properly or move around.
Members of the public have donated items like furniture, appliances, and home ware.
Here’s the full list of donated items:
- Three pillows
- Three single bed mattresses
- Three single metal bed frames
- Six single bed bedsheets with pillow and bolster cases
- Electric kettle
- Thermo flask
- Utensil rack
- Food ration rack
- Toiletries rack
- Three plastic chairs
- 3×5 tier plastic drawers
- Rice cooker
- Two-seater sofa
- Coffee table
- Foldable dining table
- TV console
- Two wardrobes
- Kitchen cabinet
The delivery of items and the clean-up of Ong’s flat will take place on June 23, 2019.
If you’re keen to volunteer, you can drop Helping Joy a message or leave a comment here.
