fbpx

Back
﻿

Elderly man with special needs nephews live in decrepit Geylang Bahru flat, clean-up volunteers needed

He has lived in the flat for two years.

Mandy How | June 20, 06:21 pm

Events

Music Day Out 2019

30 June 2019, 1630h-1930h

Singapore Botanic Gardens, Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage

Upsurge

Non-profit organisation Helping Joy is appealing for delivery/cleaning volunteers to help out Uncle Ong, and elderly man who lives in Geylang Bahru.

Photo via Helping Joy/Facebook

Ong lives in a decrepit unit, where many things are either rundown or filthy.

Photo via Helping Joy/Facebook
Photo via Helping Joy/Facebook
Photo via Helping Joy/Facebook
Photo via Helping Joy/Facebook
Photo via Helping Joy/Facebook
Photo via Helping Joy/Facebook
Photo via Helping Joy/Facebook
Photo via Helping Joy/Facebook
Photo via Helping Joy/Facebook
Photo via Helping Joy/Facebook
Photo via Helping Joy/Facebook
Photo via Helping Joy/Facebook
Photo via Helping Joy/Facebook
Photo via Helping Joy/Facebook
Photo via Helping Joy/Facebook
Photo via Helping Joy/Facebook
Photo via Helping Joy/Facebook

Single elderly with two dependents

According to the Facebook post, Ong is a single elderly who has been staying in a three-room flat for the past two years.

He lives with his two nephews, who are special needs children.

The boys have allegedly been spotted by neighbours eating leftover food at the hawker centre.

Ong also suffers from cataracts and osteoarthritis, which makes it difficult for him to see properly or move around.

Members of the public have donated items like furniture, appliances, and home ware.

Here’s the full list of donated items:

  • Three pillows
  • Three single bed mattresses
  • Three single metal bed frames
  • Six single bed bedsheets with pillow and bolster cases
  • Electric kettle
  • Thermo flask
  • Utensil rack
  • Food ration rack
  • Toiletries rack
  • Three plastic chairs
  • 3×5 tier plastic drawers
  • Rice cooker
  • Two-seater sofa
  • Coffee table
  • Foldable dining table
  • TV console
  • Two wardrobes
  • Kitchen cabinet

The delivery of items and the clean-up of Ong’s flat will take place on June 23, 2019.

If you’re keen to volunteer, you can drop Helping Joy a message or leave a comment here.

Photo via Helping Joy/Facebook

Top image via Helping Joy/Facebook

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Chubby Pokemon & Sailormoon pins available online with international shipping

Super adorable.

June 20, 07:14 pm

Two M'sians tried to smuggled e-cigarettes into S'pore by strapping various parts to their legs

They tried to get a leg-up, and failed.

June 20, 07:01 pm

Elderly Hong Kong man tries to kick others after allegedly cutting MTR queue, then falls down

The old man allegedly said "That's how I'm like" when called out.

June 20, 06:10 pm

Lifetime ban for S'pore doctor who drugged, molested, & took photos of patient

He is serving 4.5 years in prison.

June 20, 05:44 pm

Harry Potter version of Pokémon Go will launch on June 21, 2019

You're addicted, Harry.

June 20, 05:41 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close