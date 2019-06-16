Vietnamese model who wore see-through dress to Cannes could be fined in Vietnam for indecency

A 29-year-old Vietnamese model, Ngoc Trinh, could face a hefty fine in Vietnam — because she wore a revealing dress to the 72nd Cannes Film Festival some 14,000 kilometers away in France.

Trinh wore a sheer see-through, barely-there outfit at the premiere of The Hidden Life on May 19 at the Cannes Film Festival.

The film is based on the real-life events of an unsung hero, Franz Jägerstätter, who refused to fight for the Nazis in World War II.

Some of attendees at the event were photographed staring at her direction.

What she wore

The glittering dress had hip-high slits on both sides, an open back, and a chest cut-out.

Trinh completed the look with sparkling sky-high heels and slicked her hair back into a sleek bun.

According to the Vietnam’s Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the revealing dress has caused “public outrage” across the country.

“She is not an artist that the ministry sent to the event. Her outfit was improper, offensive and has caused public outrage,” Minister Nguyen Ngoc Thien told legislators in Hanoi, according to Vietnam Express.

The minister has ordered an investigation into whether Trinh violated Vietnam’s public decency laws by wearing the dress, even though she did so while in another country.

If guilty, she could face a heavy fine.

Response

“I’ve got a lot of praise for my outfit,” the model told Vietnam Express.

“I don’t care if people criticise it because I felt pretty in the dress, which made a good impression on the Cannes red carpet. I cannot satisfy the whole world.”

The dress was designed by Do Long.

Trinh and her team were very satisfied with the outfit, it was reported, and her stylists were happy as long as she was happy.

Vietnamese media have had a field day reporting on Trinh — from her audacious fashion sense to the supposed widespread disapproval and fanfare she has received.

Trinh has been dubbed “the lingerie queen”.

She makes that well-known on her Instagram page, which is followed by over 2.4 million people — which saw a bump after her Cannes appearance.