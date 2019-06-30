fbpx

Uniqlo S’pore launching One Piece T-shirt collection on June 17, 2019

Gomu Gomu no Tee.

Guan Zhen Tan | June 18, 06:04 pm

One Piece fans, it is time to empty your wallets again.

Uniqlo will be dropping One Piece T-shirts, featuring characters and motifs from the beloved pirate anime, which is commemorating the 20th Anniversary of its first broadcast.

Shirt designs

The T-shirt collection features the lovable main cast from the long-running series, such as Sanji:

Photo courtesy of Uniqlo. © Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Fuji Television Network, Toei Animation

Zoro:

Photo courtesy of Uniqlo. © Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Fuji Television Network, Toei Animation

You can even get a shirt with Luffy’s chest scar – and his classic straw hat:

Photo courtesy of Uniqlo. © Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Fuji Television Network, Toei Animation
Photo courtesy of Uniqlo. © Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Fuji Television Network, Toei Animation

If you’re a fan of other characters in the series, Uniqlo has got you covered with characters such as Mr 2, also known as Bon Clay:

Photo courtesy of Uniqlo. © Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Fuji Television Network, Toei Animation

 

Mihawk, the strongest swordsman:

Photo courtesy of Uniqlo. © Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Fuji Television Network, Toei Animation

And Shanks, one of the four Yonkou, and the man who gave Luffy his iconic straw hat.

Photo courtesy of Uniqlo. © Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Fuji Television Network, Toei Animation

Kids shirts

Kids get some special designs too, with one of them featuring the adorable Tony Tony Chopper.

Photo courtesy of Uniqlo. © Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Fuji Television Network, Toei Animation
Photo courtesy of Uniqlo. © Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Fuji Television Network, Toei Animation

Adults may be a little jealous, however, of this particular design which features Luffy up front:

Photo courtesy of Uniqlo. © Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Fuji Television Network, Toei Animation

And his adopted brother, Portgas D.Ace at the back:

Screenshot via Uniqlo US.  © Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Fuji Television Network, Toei Animation

The shirts will be made available at all Uniqlo outlets in Singapore and online via their website.

Top image courtesy of Uniqlo, © Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Fuji Television Network, Toei Animation

About Guan Zhen Tan

Guan Zhen always thought she'd grow up to be happy. Now, she finds solace in things like doodling, Visual Kei bands, strange memes and silly references.

