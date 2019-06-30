Uniqlo S’pore launching One Piece T-shirt collection on June 17, 2019

One Piece fans, it is time to empty your wallets again.

Uniqlo will be dropping One Piece T-shirts, featuring characters and motifs from the beloved pirate anime, which is commemorating the 20th Anniversary of its first broadcast.

Advertisement

Shirt designs

The T-shirt collection features the lovable main cast from the long-running series, such as Sanji:

Zoro:

You can even get a shirt with Luffy’s chest scar – and his classic straw hat:

Advertisement

If you’re a fan of other characters in the series, Uniqlo has got you covered with characters such as Mr 2, also known as Bon Clay:

Mihawk, the strongest swordsman:

And Shanks, one of the four Yonkou, and the man who gave Luffy his iconic straw hat.

Kids shirts

Kids get some special designs too, with one of them featuring the adorable Tony Tony Chopper.

Adults may be a little jealous, however, of this particular design which features Luffy up front:

And his adopted brother, Portgas D.Ace at the back:

The shirts will be made available at all Uniqlo outlets in Singapore and online via their website.

Other Uniqlo tees to check out:

Top image courtesy of Uniqlo, © Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Fuji Television Network, Toei Animation