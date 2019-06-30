S’pore 4th telco TPG giving 200,000 users free unlimited data roaming in M’sia & Indonesia

Singapore’s fourth telco TPG Telecom is offering its 200,000 users free unlimited data roaming in Malaysia and Indonesia.

TPG executive chairman David Teoh said in a June 25 statement: “These two countries are two of the top travel destinations for Singaporeans due to their proximity, so many of our customers will be able to save and break away from existing high roaming charges.”

The offer will kick in from mid-July.

What’s on offer

TPG users can make unlimited calls to Singapore mobile numbers while roaming.

Calls to Singapore fixed-line numbers is limited to 20 minutes though.

All incoming calls and SMS will be free.

Users can top up a stored-value facility using their credit cards to pay for any other charges incurred.

This service is a SIM-only plan.

It includes unlimited data and unlimited mobile-to-mobile calls.

Year-long free trial

TPG has signed some 200,000 users for its year-long free trial that will end in December 2019.

TPG won the licence to join Singtel, StarHub and M1 as Singapore’s fourth telco in 2016.

Data speeds throttled

Internet speeds are throttled though.

Data at 4G speeds is capped at 2GB daily.

Surfing speed will be limited to 1Mbps for the remainder of the day after the 2GB limit is hit per day.

It also offers 20 local SMS messages and 20 minutes of outgoing calls to local fixed lines each month.

TPG to continue in Singapore for long haul?

There was initial uncertainty if TPG would be set up in Singapore after all.

It was expected to roll out services in Singapore in December 2018.

But news broke that TPG Australia had started the process to merge with Vodafone Hutchison Australia, as the process of being spun off from parent company TPG Australia was underway.

TPG then announced its free service trial that month, a few days ahead of the deadline set by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) of having to reach 95 percent outdoor mobile service coverage by year end.