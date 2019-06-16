fbpx

First look at Toy Story 4 carnival-themed festival at Gardens by the Bay June 15-30, 2019

Hope it doesn't rain on the day you go.

Olivia Lin | June 14, 01:40 pm

Events

Assisi Fun Day

16 June 2019, 10am-430pm

SJI International School

Upsurge

The 2019 edition of Children’s Festival presented by Gardens by the Bay (GBTB) takes on a Toy Story 4 carnival theme.

Toy Story 4 carnival with games, rides & light shows at Gardens By The Bay June 15-30, 2019

Happening from June 15 – 30, 2019, it features interactive attractions, workshops, games, and light shows.

Here’s a first look at the Children’s Festival 2019.

Toy Story 4 themed Marble Run Track

Photo by Fasiha Nazren

Twice every hour, a 1.5m-wide marble will travel through a track that’s approximately 150m long. The track weaves around some of the towering structures near the entrance of Supertree Grove.

Garden Rhapsody

Photo courtesy of Gardens by the Bay

Garden Rhapsody, a light, music, and projection media show, will happen thrice a night at 7:45pm, 8:45pm, and 9:15pm.

Star Adventurer

Photo by Fasiha Nazren

Almost like a pinball-style game, kids have to go on Twistcars and hit as many target buttons as possible in order to save Buzz Lightyear.

Bo Peep’s Adventure

Photo by Fasiha Nazren
Photo by Fasiha Nazren

This mini obstacle course challenges the speed, agility, and endurance of young visitors.

Carnival-themed games

Photo by Fasiha Nazren
Photo by Olivia Lin

Housed in individual tents, the carnival-themed games include:

  • Jessie’s Ring Capture: A ring toss game that requires the player to capture balloon pieces.
  • Woody’s Coaster Rescue: Players have to shoot down bottle targets to help Woody find Forky.
  • Bullseye Rescue: This game requires players to get to Bullseye before he hits the ground.

Various workshops

Different types of workshops will be available at the Children’s Festival. All workshops will require a fee. In order to secure a spot, visitors need to register on the website.

There are enrichment workshops, arts and craft workshops, and parent-child bonding workshops.

Some of the more interesting ones include sushi-making, galaxy tie-dye shirt-making, terrarium-making, and rainbow cheese toast-making.

Toy Story merchandise

Besides games and attractions, visitors will also be able to get their hands on Disney and Pixar merchandise.

Photo by Olivia Lin
Photo by Olivia Lin
Photo by Fasiha Nazren
Photo by Olivia Lin
Photo by Olivia Lin

Prices are around S$30 for a plushie, and S$4.99 for a set of cutlery.

Admission to the Children’s Festival is free.

Address:
Supertree Grove
18 Marina Gardens Dr
Singapore 018953

Event hours:
June 15 – 30, 2019
10am – 9pm

Top photo collage by Olivia Lin and Fasiha Nazren

 

About Olivia Lin

Olivia likes to spook herself out by reading short horror stories. She’s also worried that by stating this on an online platform, internet-savvy ghosts might haunt her at night.

