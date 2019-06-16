fbpx

Tower Transit bus captain couple gets married, has uniformed wedding shoot at bus depot

Next stop, marital bliss.

Fasiha Nazren | June 16, 03:29 pm

Love can be found in the most unexpected places.

And the story of two employees of bus operator Tower Transit Singapore (TTS) is a great example.

Photo from KY Chin’s Facebook page 

Malaysians Yong Mei Yen and Chin Kim Yen are both bus captains for TTS.

Work for same company

Speaking to Mothership, a representative from TTS shared that both of them used to work for the same bus operator.

However, it was only when they started working at TTS together did they get to know each other.

Yong usually drives bus service 66, while Chin drives bus service 143.

Confessed after 9 months

According to a report by Lianhe Wanbao, Chin only confessed his feelings for her after nine months of knowing one another.

The rest, as they say, is history.

The lovebirds have since registered their marriage on May 6.

Photoshoot at bus depot

And to pay homage to the place and company where their fates were sealed, they had a photo shoot at the depot on June 8.

Photo from KY Chin’s Facebook page

Here’s one with bus service 143, which coincidentally also means “I Love You”:

Photo from KY Chin’s Facebook page

And of course, they had to take some photos while decked out in their uniforms.

Photo from KY Chin’s Facebook page

Awww.

You can see Chin’s Facebook post below:

More stories like this:

SBS Transit bus captains marry each other, wedding photo shoot at Boon Lay Bus Interchange

SMRT staff falling in love at Raffles Place MRT Station is the cutest love story you’ll read today

Top image from KY Chin’s Facebook page

About Fasiha Nazren

Fasiha is only afraid of three things - cockroaches, her parents and the deafening screamos of post hardcore bands.

