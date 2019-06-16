Tower Transit bus captain couple gets married, has uniformed wedding shoot at bus depot

Love can be found in the most unexpected places.

And the story of two employees of bus operator Tower Transit Singapore (TTS) is a great example.

Malaysians Yong Mei Yen and Chin Kim Yen are both bus captains for TTS.

Work for same company

Speaking to Mothership, a representative from TTS shared that both of them used to work for the same bus operator.

However, it was only when they started working at TTS together did they get to know each other.

Yong usually drives bus service 66, while Chin drives bus service 143.

Confessed after 9 months

According to a report by Lianhe Wanbao, Chin only confessed his feelings for her after nine months of knowing one another.

The rest, as they say, is history.

The lovebirds have since registered their marriage on May 6.

Photoshoot at bus depot

And to pay homage to the place and company where their fates were sealed, they had a photo shoot at the depot on June 8.

Here’s one with bus service 143, which coincidentally also means “I Love You”:

And of course, they had to take some photos while decked out in their uniforms.

Awww.

You can see Chin’s Facebook post below:

Top image from KY Chin’s Facebook page