We Bare Bears, Powerpuff Girls & more on North East MRT line till July 16, 2019

Upping MRT fun in Singapore.

Melanie Lim | June 20, 12:28 pm

A Cartoon Network x Timezone-themed MRT train has been launched in Singapore and will be travelling around the island until July 16, 2019.

The train will operate on the North East Line and will travel to all 16 of the line’s stations, from HarbourFont to Punggol.

Characters from We Bare Bears, Ben 10, The Powerpuff Girls, and Adventure Time will be featured in each of the train’s six carriages to add some cheer to the journey.

Image via Cartoon Network
Image via Cartoon Network
Image via Cartoon Network

For those who are unfamiliar, Cartoon Network is a kids’ entertainment TV channel, while Timezone is an operator of 12 family entertainment centres (i.e. arcades) around Singapore.

Over the next 18 months, Timezone will also be launching Cartoon Network claw machines in all its Singapore outlets.

Top image courtesy of Cartoon Network

