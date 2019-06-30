fbpx

The Chainsmokers’ Aug. 2019 concert in S’pore cancelled

Guess they won't be coming any closer now.

Guan Zhen Tan | June 19, 11:59 am

The Chainsmokers’ concert that was scheduled to take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on August 21, 2019 has been cancelled.

This was announced by concert promoter Live Nation SG on their Facebook page and website on June 19, 2019.

Screenshot via Live Nation SG

The American duo consists of Alexander Pall and Andrew Taggart, who are electronic dance music DJs best known for their pop hits such as “Roses” and “Closer”.

Unforeseen production circumstances

The reason for cancelling the concert was “unforeseen production circumstances”.

This was despite some number of promotional work, such as a contest that took place on the video platform TikTok where users stand to win tickets and meet-and-greet passes.

The promoter also said that details on ticket refunds will be announced within the week.

It is understood that their Aug 15 concert in Manila have been cancelled as well, according to The Straits Times. 

The Singapore concert was part of the Asia leg of their World War Joy Tour, which takes place from June to December.

A string of cancelled concerts

This comes not long after several other cancelled appearances.

Rapper Cardi B cancelled her show at the F1 night race “due to major rescheduling of her September and October tour”.

Singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani will be performing at her slot on Sept. 21 instead.

Earlier this year, rapper Future’s concert was also cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances.

It would have been his first performance in Singapore.

Cardi B cancels S’pore F1 concert on Sept. 21, 2019, Gwen Stefani as replacement

Top image via The Chainsmokers’ Facebook page

