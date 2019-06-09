fbpx

Terrace house comedian Ryota Yamasato marries Japanese actress Aoi Yu

The show's resident cynical commentator fell in love.

Guan Zhen Tan | June 7, 11:01 am

If you’ve never heard of Terrace House, we hope you do now because this story will warm the cockles of your cynical heart.

Cynic with a sharp tongue

Ryota Yamasato is known for being a radio and TV personality in Japan, and is part of a famous comedic duo called the Nankai Candies.

Internationally, audiences would recognise him as one of the commentators on Terrace House, the runaway hit Netflix reality show that involves Japanese singles living in a luxury house, with some members finding love along the way.

Given the show’s slow-going but somewhat endearing pace, Yamasato’s commentary, as part of the panel of six commentators on the show, adds a bit of spice and humour to the series.

Viewers would be familiar with his sharp tongue.

Yamasato is known for being a bit of a cynic, always ready to critically examine those who participate in the show.

Oof.

Met future wife over dinner

Given the 43-year-old’s comments on young people and romance in general, it has come as a bit of a shock to some that he found love in 33-year-old actress, Yu Aoi, despite only having formally dated for about a month, from April 2019.

Aoi is best known for her role in Letters from Nirai Kanai, Hula Girls, Tokyo Ghoul and Ruroni Kenshin, amongst various other films.

Letters from Nirai Kanai, while never translated officially into English, was so popular in Korea it was branded as Aoi Yu’s Letter, reflecting the actress’ popularity in the region.

To some, the couple might seem like an unlikely pairing given that in one particular poll, Yamasato got the unfortunate title of the “most unattractive person in Japan” for three consecutive years, according to Japan Today.

Reportedly, Aoi met Yamasato through a dinner with a mutual co-star friend.

In a report by The Mainichi, Yamasato said that he found Aoi “friendly and nice” and had “chemistry with her”.

When Aoi was asked why she wanted to marry him, she said: “He made me laugh so hard. He’s kind.”

According to Soranews24, the unlikely duo registered their marriage on June 3.

Perhaps this would soften Yamasato in future Terrace House episodes, now that he is happily in love.

But for now, he might need to survive the initial wave of cynicism that — for once — doesn’t come from him.

Top image adapted via Asianwiki and TerraceHouseCap on Twitter

