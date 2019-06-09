PUB to build one of the world’s largest floating solar panel systems over Tengeh Reservoir

Singapore is upping its efforts in green energy.

Minister for Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli announced on June 6, 2019, that the national water agency PUB is looking into constructing one of the world’s largest floating solar panel system.

The announcement was made at the Temasek Holdings’ Ecosperity Conference 2019.

One of the world’s largest floating solar panel system

A Request for Proposal will be launched on June 7 by PUB to invite various private sector companies to design, build and operate their own solar panel system on Tengeh Reservoir.

At 50MWp (megawatt peak), the future project will also be one of the largest single floating solar systems in the world upon completion.

The reservoir in Tuas was previously the world’s largest testbed site for solar panels in 2018.

The testbed system was operated by Seris (Solar Energy Research Institute of Singapore), along with PUB and the Economic Development Board (EDB), reported The Straits Times.

Currently, the timeline has not been laid out as to when the construction of the Tengeh floating solar panel system will commence.

Greater push for solar power in Singapore

Harnessing solar power is a cleaner alternative source of energy as compared to the burning of natural gas.

Besides reducing carbon emissions, it is also cost-effective, as solar is an “environmentally friendly source which is not susceptible to fuel price fluctuations”.

With the development of the Tengeh solar system, Singapore’s reservoirs will now have dual usages, and their purpose can be maximised.

“Our reservoirs will serve not only as a key source of drinking water, but also as a source of clean energy,” Masagos said.

The Tengeh solar panel system is just one in several new developments in Singapore’s push for climate resilience and sustainability.

Aside from the Tengeh system, Masagos also announced that the PUB would be deploying two smaller floating solar panel systems at Bedok and Lower Seletar reservoirs.

The 1.5MWp systems will be deployed in the second half of 2019.

Singapore has already deployed a massive offshore solar panel system at the Strait of Johor, north of Woodlands Waterfront Park.

The five-hectare system is one of the world’s largest, and can help to reduce 2,600 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions annually.

It is slated for completion by 2019.

Top photo from Cripton Environmental Engineering Singapore Pte Ltd.