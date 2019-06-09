Veteran Taiwanese host He Yi-hang, 64, dies from colon cancer

Veteran Taiwanese host, He Yi-hang, has died at the age of 64.

Succumbed to colon cancer

He succumbed to colon cancer on June 3, 2019 evening at the Taipei Veterans General Hospital.

He had been battling colon cancer for the past eight years.

After an operation in 2011, the veteran artiste decided not to undergo chemotherapy.

Took a turn for the worse

But things took a turn for the worse recently as he was admitted to the hospital in late May.

According to media reports, He shared that he did not want to become unhappy because of the treatment.

However, he declared that he did not wish to influence others with his personal choice and would not encourage members of the public to do the same.

Peers didn’t know

Yu Tian, a veteran Taiwanese singer, revealed that He did not inform his friends about his recent hospitalisation.

Yu was visibly saddened by the passing of his good friend.

Speaking to the Taiwanese media, he sobbed as he said his good friends are leaving him one after another:

According to Yu’s wife, the cancer had spread from the colon to the liver and lungs eventually.

Ups and downs in life

According to Yu, He had two programmes awaiting his completion.

He rose to fame for the Taiwanese variety shows he co-hosted, such as Golden Night Club (黃金夜总会), which won him the Golden Bell for Best Host in a Variety Programme in 2006.

However, he was embroiled in various scandals later and was jailed for 74 days in 2010 due to owing taxes.

He made a return to showbiz and ventured into acting too.

He won the Golden Bell for Best Supporting Actor in 2016.

He was still involved in the filming of a variety show called I Love Bing Bing Show (我爱冰冰Show) on May 9, 2019, before requesting for a two-week break.

His death has come as a shock as he told the crew that he had gallstones.

Fellow co-host Pai Bing Bing also shared that she heard that He was unwell, but she thought it was something mild and did not expect this to happen.

Top photo from screenshot of 我愛冰冰Show/YouTube