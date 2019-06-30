Up to 50% discount on Superga sneakers at VivoCity from June 28-30, 2019
Here’s something for you Superga sneakerheads.
Superga sale at VivoCity
Superga Singapore is running a sale on selected items from June 28 to June 30, 2019, at VivoCity.
The Superga 2750 Iridescent, originally priced at S$109.90, will be selling at S$50.
The Superga 2750 Microglitter Stripe series is now selling at S$60 instead of S$119.90.
The Superga Embossed Strap series is also selling at S$60 instead of the usual retail price of S$109.90.
For those who are looking for kids’ footwear, their Junior Strap series is selling at S$30.
While stocks last, of course.
Details
Address: 1 Harbourfront Walk, VivoCity #02-73/75, Singapore 098585
Opening hours: 10am – 10pm
