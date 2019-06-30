fbpx

Up to 50% discount on Superga sneakers at VivoCity from June 28-30, 2019

Superga-reat.

Zhangxin Zheng | June 27, 06:17 pm

Here’s something for you Superga sneakerheads.

Superga sale at VivoCity

Superga Singapore is running a sale on selected items from June 28 to June 30, 2019, at VivoCity.

The Superga 2750 Iridescent, originally priced at S$109.90, will be selling at S$50.

The Superga 2750 Microglitter Stripe series is now selling at S$60 instead of S$119.90.

The Superga Embossed Strap series is also selling at S$60 instead of the usual retail price of S$109.90.

For those who are looking for kids’ footwear, their Junior Strap series is selling at S$30.

While stocks last, of course.

Details

Address: 1 Harbourfront Walk, VivoCity #02-73/75, Singapore 098585

Opening hours: 10am – 10pm

Top photo collage from Superga Singapore

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

