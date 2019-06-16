fbpx

S’porean socialite Jamie Chua lists 5 designer bags she regrets buying, all are Chanel

A topic no one can really relate to.

Olivia Lin | June 16, 08:52 pm

Socialite Jamie Chua is well known for her designer bag collection.

A video of her showing off her 200+ Hermès bags went viral in February 2018.

S’porean socialite Jamie Chua keeps showing off 65m² closet with over 200 Hermès bags

But as someone with such a huge collection of designer bags, there’s bound to be some that she doesn’t love as much, or even regrets purchasing.

Regretful buys

On June 13, 2019, Chua posted a video on her Youtube channel addressing this issue.

Titled “5 bags I regret buying”, Chua starts off by talking about her history with designer bags, with her first dive into Chanel bags at age 17.

According to Chua, she had bought her first Chanel 2.55 bag with money that she saved up from working.

But no, that is not one of the bags she regrets buying.

Chanel bags she regrets buying

Screengrab from Youtube / Jamie Chua

In the video, Chua revealed the five bags she regrets buying. Interestingly, all of them are Chanel bags.

They include her bright gold mini Chanel Boy bag, two of her minaudière (small, decorative handbags), her bubblegum pink bag, and her life buoy bag.

Her main gripe with them was that they were too small, and could barely fit anything.

Anything meaning her packet of wet tissues, which she uses to clean her hands after every hand shake she encounters in her daily life.

However, she did mention in the video that some of her small, decorative bags are also for display purposes, which means that she likes keeping them behind glass cabinets instead of just displaying them on herself.

Bags she loves, and will love for a long time

Screengrab from Youtube / Jamie Chua

Chua then moved on to a “happier topic” in the video, by talking about some of her favourite bags, all of which are Hermès bags.

They include her Himalayan Kelly, which she used to bring to everywhere, such as on her first class airplane rides.

With such an extensive collection of designer bags, it must be a headache having to decide which to bring out every day.

Top photo from Youtube / Jamie Chua

About Olivia Lin

Olivia likes to spook herself out by reading short horror stories. She’s also worried that by stating this on an online platform, internet-savvy ghosts might haunt her at night.

