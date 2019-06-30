Japanese company introduces insanely cute Snorlax sofa

Events
This is Snorlax.
It is low-key one of the most marketable Pokemon in an ever expanding cavalcade of merchandise.
As such:
S’pore man buys 3 life-sized Snorlax plushies thinking it was regular-sized, wife not happy at all
This Snorlax cushion is so huge, people are having trouble bringing it into their homes
Well now, there’s yet another Snorlax-themed product to gush over.
Snor-fa
Cellutane, the Japanese furniture company that created a bread-shaped sofa, is back at it again.
Here’s their Snorlax sofa.
Damn cute.
Here’s how you are supposed to relax on the Snorlax sofa.
Here’s a nice little Pokeball to rest your feet on.
Here are the specs of the Snor-fa and Pokeball cushion.
And here is how you show three of your friends how much better than them you are.
Here are the prices.
The sofa and Pokeball set will cost you 34,599 Yen (S$436.54) while the Snorlax sofa alone is 24,800 Yen (S$312.90).
However, it doesn’t appear to be shipping to Singapore anytime soon.
Sad.
