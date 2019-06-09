Snake Brand prickly heat shower gel available at Golden Mile Complex & Lucky Plaza

Most Singaporeans will be familiar with the Snake Brand prickly heat cooling powder — especially those who have undergone national service.

Advertisement

The powder is a saviour to some in this hot and humid weather.

Snake brand prickly heat shower gel

Here’s a 2019 update.

Prickly heat comes in the form of shower gel too as local actor/ deejay Dennis Chew posted a photo with it on Facebook.

Chew apparently bought the shower gel from Bangkok, Thailand.

Just like the powder form, the shower gel also has a cooling effect, according to Chew.

Advertisement

Available in Singapore too

There are two types of prickly heat shower gels — lavender aroma and classic fresh.

They are available in Singapore at a retail brand called Face and Body, located at Golden Mile Complex and Lucky Plaza.

The shower gels are selling at S$13.90 for a 500ml bottle and a 500ml refill.

There is also prickly heat cooling body spray selling at S$9.90 each.

You can also get them online too.

Advertisement

Details

Face and Body @ Golden Mile Complex

Address: 5001 Beach Road, Golden Mile Complex

#01-66H and #02-43, Singapore 199588

Opening hours: 9:30am to 9:30pm, daily

Face and Body @ Lucky Plaza

Address: Lucky Plaza, 304 Orchard, #03-79 (Opp. Kabayan Restaurant/SKP)

Opening hours:

Monday to Saturday: 11am to 8pm

Sunday: 9am to 8pm

Advertisement

Top photo from Face and Body website and Dennis Chew’s Facebook