Snake Brand prickly heat shower gel available at Golden Mile Complex & Lucky Plaza
Most Singaporeans will be familiar with the Snake Brand prickly heat cooling powder — especially those who have undergone national service.
The powder is a saviour to some in this hot and humid weather.
Snake brand prickly heat shower gel
Here’s a 2019 update.
Prickly heat comes in the form of shower gel too as local actor/ deejay Dennis Chew posted a photo with it on Facebook.
Chew apparently bought the shower gel from Bangkok, Thailand.
Just like the powder form, the shower gel also has a cooling effect, according to Chew.
Available in Singapore too
There are two types of prickly heat shower gels — lavender aroma and classic fresh.
They are available in Singapore at a retail brand called Face and Body, located at Golden Mile Complex and Lucky Plaza.
The shower gels are selling at S$13.90 for a 500ml bottle and a 500ml refill.
There is also prickly heat cooling body spray selling at S$9.90 each.
You can also get them online too.
Details
Face and Body @ Golden Mile Complex
Address: 5001 Beach Road, Golden Mile Complex
#01-66H and #02-43, Singapore 199588
Opening hours: 9:30am to 9:30pm, daily
Face and Body @ Lucky Plaza
Address: Lucky Plaza, 304 Orchard, #03-79 (Opp. Kabayan Restaurant/SKP)
Opening hours:
Monday to Saturday: 11am to 8pm
Sunday: 9am to 8pm
Top photo from Face and Body website and Dennis Chew’s Facebook
