Snake Brand prickly heat shower gel available at Golden Mile Complex & Lucky Plaza

Zhangxin Zheng | June 6, 09:09 pm

Most Singaporeans will be familiar with the Snake Brand prickly heat cooling powder — especially those who have undergone national service.

The powder is a saviour to some in this hot and humid weather.

Snake brand prickly heat shower gel

Here’s a 2019 update.

Prickly heat comes in the form of shower gel too as local actor/ deejay Dennis Chew posted a photo with it on Facebook.

Chew apparently bought the shower gel from Bangkok, Thailand.

Just like the powder form, the shower gel also has a cooling effect, according to Chew.

Available in Singapore too

There are two types of prickly heat shower gels — lavender aroma and classic fresh.

They are available in Singapore at a retail brand called Face and Body, located at Golden Mile Complex and Lucky Plaza.

The shower gels are selling at S$13.90 for a 500ml bottle and a 500ml refill.

There is also prickly heat cooling body spray selling at S$9.90 each.

You can also get them online too.

Details

Face and Body @ Golden Mile Complex

Address: 5001 Beach Road, Golden Mile Complex
#01-66H and #02-43, Singapore 199588

Opening hours: 9:30am to 9:30pm, daily

Face and Body @ Lucky Plaza

Address: Lucky Plaza, 304 Orchard, #03-79 (Opp. Kabayan Restaurant/SKP)

Opening hours:
Monday to Saturday: 11am to 8pm
Sunday: 9am to 8pm

Top photo from Face and Body website and Dennis Chew’s Facebook

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

