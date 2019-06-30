fbpx

Back
﻿

21-year-old player inspired by sports manga is first Japanese to be drafted in NBA first round

Congratulations!

Nyi Nyi Thet | June 21, 12:48 pm

Events

Music Day Out 2019

30 June 2019, 1630h-1930h

Singapore Botanic Gardens, Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage

Upsurge

Slam Dunk is, to some, arguably the best basketball-themed manga — maybe even the best sports-themed manga ever.

One of its many fans is a young boy in Japan named Rui Hachimura.

Hachimura was born to a Japanese mother; his father hails from Benin, a French-speaking West African nation.

He grew up in Japan where he initially played baseball but soon transitioned to basketball.

He would play as a combo forward, filling in either the small or power forward roles.

He and his other basketball teammates were heavily influenced by the iconic manga/anime.

His coach, who was also a fan of the manga, pointed at him one day, and declared he would be “going to the NBA”.

Hachimura was just 13 at the time.

Eight years later, this happened.

Drafted at the ninth pick by the Washington Wizards, Hachimura became the first Japanese player to be drafted in the first round.

Here is his post-draft interview.

Here is a bit of what he can do.

Cool.

Image from Gonzaga Facebook and Slam Dunk Wallpaper

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Heng Swee Keat: S'pore learnt to built cohesiveness & diversity the hard way but still a work in progress

Heng highlighted three areas that Singapore had worked on to build a diverse society.

June 21, 12:25 pm

North Koreans sing 'I love you, China' & form Xi Jinping's face in stadium to welcome him

Very welcoming.

June 21, 12:02 pm

S'pore BTS fans queue up overnight to get BT21 Uniqlo t-shirts

Wha quite a lot.

June 21, 11:58 am

Traditional Hokkien dishes from 50¢ - S$3 at Chinatown food fest on July 27 & 28, 2019

Drool-worthy.

June 21, 11:48 am

Mahathir doubts Russians shot down M'sia Airlines MH17 in 2014

His comments go against investigations and general consensus.

June 21, 11:28 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close