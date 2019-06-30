fbpx

Up to 80% off shoes at Skechers S’pore warehouse sale from June 28-30, 2019

Nyi Nyi Thet | June 26, 02:07 pm

Skechers has revealed their Great Singapore Sale warehouse offer.

Here it is.

The sale will take place this weekend, June 28-30, at Singapore Expo, Hall 6B.

The sale will take place from 10am-9pm on June 28, and 29, and 10am-6pm on June 30.

Prices will of course vary, but shoes are expected to go from as low as S$9.

Here are some of the deals.

There will also be hourly specials unveiled during the sale itself, so that’s something to look out for.

Location and time

June 28-30 2019 (Fri-Sun)
Singapore Expo, Hall 6B

10am – 9pm (Jun 28, 29)
10am – 6pm (Jun 30)

Image from SG Warehouse sales and events and Skechers

