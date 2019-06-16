fbpx

S’poreans in Hong Kong advised to avoid protest crowds

Singaporeans in Hong Kong, take note.

Belmont Lay | June 11, 11:21 pm

Singaporeans in Hong Kong are advised to stay clear of protest areas.

The Singapore Consulate-General in Hong Kong on Tuesday, June 11 advised Singaporeans to avoid travelling to “areas with large crowds and mass gatherings” amid reports of planned rallies in the coming days.

Massive protest

Hong Kong was awash with protestors on June 9 — the largest protest since its 1997 handover to China — supposedly with more than a million people in the march last Sunday to oppose plans to allow extraditions to the mainland.

Consulate-General advice

“Following the large scale demonstration in Hong Kong on June 9, 2019, there are media reports that there will be protest rallies in Admiralty and Wanchai on June 11 and June 12, 2019,” the Consulate-General said in the notice.

“The Singapore Consulate-General in Hong Kong would like to advise Singaporeans in Hong Kong to avoid travelling to Admiralty and Wanchai, areas with large crowds and mass gatherings in the coming days, and to monitor the local media closely for developments.”

It added Singaporeans are urged to follow the Hong Kong police force on their Facebook or Twitter accounts.

Those who need consular assistance in Hong Kong can contact the following:

Singapore Consulate-General in Hong Kong

Tel: +852 2527-2212 or +852 9466-1251 (after office hours)
Email: [email protected]

24-hour MFA duty office

Tel: +65 6379-8800/8855
Email: [email protected]
Website: http://www.mfa.gov.sg

