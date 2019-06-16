Singapore Food Agency recalls “Starfresh” bottled water from M’sia as they contain bacteria

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) is recalling a batch of bottled water from Malaysia.

“Starfresh” bottled water contains bacteria

A batch of “Starfresh” bottled water from Malaysia was detected with an environmental bacteria called Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

SFA is recalling this batch of 1500ml and 500ml bottled water with an expiry date on May 13, 2021, and May 11, 2021, respectively.

Here’s how the brand of bottled water looks:

Don’t purchase or consume this batch of “Starfresh” bottled water

The bacteria is commonly found in faeces, soil, water and sewage.

Consuming or using products with Pseudomonas aeruginosa can cause infections.

Fortunately, it seldom leads to serious illness for a healthy person, SFA explained.

The SFA advised members of the public to avoid purchasing this batch of bottled water.

If you have the bottled water of concern, you can contact the importer Radha Exports Pte Ltd for enquiries or exchange of items.

The number to call is 6220 2777.

Here’s the full post from SFA: