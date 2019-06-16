S’pore ministers meet with Cambodian top brass, both countries reaffirm longstanding ties
They agreed that their wide-ranging cooperation has benefited both countries.
Events
Assisi Fun Day
16 June 2019, 10am-430pm
SJI International School
Upsurge
Upsurge
Singapore and Cambodia reaffirmed longstanding ties, and their wide-ranging cooperation that has benefited both countries and the region, Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Tuesday, June 11.
MFA’s statement was issued during Royal Cambodian Armed Forces’ deputy commander-in-chief and commander of army Hun Manet’s introductory visit to Singapore, from June 11 to 13.
Hun Manet is the eldest son of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.
On Tuesday, he met Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, and Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean.
Good exchanges between both sides
Both Vivian and Teo took to Facebook to write about their successful meetings with Hun Manet.
Vivian said he had a good discussion with the Cambodian general on “the emerging security challenges in the region”.
He added that both of them agreed it was important to cooperate “both bilaterally and within Asean to tackle these issues”.
Likewise, Teo wrote that he had a good exchange with Hun Manet on “strengthening defence and military cooperation”, adding that Cambodia was one of the first countries to recognise Singapore’s independence in 1965.
Hun Manet will call on Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat, as well as Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen, on Wednesday, June 12.
Controversial FB post
Hun Manet’s visit to Singapore comes days after Cambodian Defence Minister Tea Banh raised his objections to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s May 31 Facebook post that mentioned “Vietnam’s invasion of Cambodia”.
PM Lee’s FB post on Vietnamese invasion of Cambodia sparks anger in both countries
Shortly thereafter, Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) expressed the same sentiments on June 4, and said that Vietnam regretted that PM Lee’s statement did not “objectively reflect the historical truth.”
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen also chimed in on June 6, accusing PM Lee of supporting the Cambodian genocide because of his comments.
Singapore’s MFA then issued a press release on June 7 that sought to clarify the contents of PM Lee’s Facebook post.
It did not use words like “invasion” and “occupation”, but referred to the events of 1978 to 1989 as a “painful chapter of Indochina’s history” instead.
S’pore’s MFA clarifies PM Lee’s FB post that sparked fury in Cambodia & Vietnam
In addition, it reiterated that PM Lee’s statement reflects Singapore’s “longstanding viewpoint” that was articulated many times before.
Related story:
In 1978, Vietnam invaded Cambodia on strategic grounds & also stopped a genocide
Top image adapted via Vivian Balakrishnan/FB & Teo Chee Hean/FB
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to get the latest updates.