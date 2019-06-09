fbpx

Lt Adnan Saidi & Tan Kah Kee featured on limited edition S$20 note for S’pore Bicentennial

Only 2 million pieces are made available for the public.

Joshua Lee | June 5, 04:25 pm

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has launched a commemorative S$20 note to celebrate Singapore’s Bicentennial.

Commemorative S$20 note for S’pore Bicentennial

Here’s what it looks like:

Via MAS.
Via MAS.

As with the usual Singapore notes, the front of this commemorative note features Singapore’s first president Yusof Ishak.

The back, however, features the portraits of eight individuals who “made significant contributions to nation building in diverse areas ranging from education, culture and community service to sports and defending Singapore”.

The eight are Munshi Abdullah, Tan Kah Kee, Teresa Hsu Chih, Adnan Saidi, Ruth Wong Hie King, Alice Pennefather, P. Govindasamy Pillai, and Henry Nicholas Ridley.

Munshi Abdullah, a scholar who worked for Raffles, was a genius of his day in the 1800s

Features landmarks and iconic places

The S$20 note also portrays local landmarks and iconic places like the National Gallery (which used to be the Supreme Court and City Hall), Parliament House, the Central Business District, and the Singapore River.

The “20” denomination, Singapore Coat of Arms, Singapore Bicentennial logo, and the years “1819” and “2019” are depicted in gold with dynamic optical effects in a security stripe.

Designed by local artists Eng Siak Loy and Weng Ziyan, the note features a multi-coloured lattice-work which represents the diversity of culture in Singapore.

Eng is the designer behind the Portrait Series — also known as the “Yusof Ishak notes” — Singapore’s longest running currency series.

Design of S’pore Yusof Ishak notes took 5 years & 700 drafts before seeing light of day

2 million pieces only

Two million pieces of the commemorative note will be made available to the public from June 10, 2019, at the following banks:

  1. DBS Bank Limited / POSB
  2. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited
  3. United Overseas Bank Limited
  4. Bank of China Limited
  5. Citibank Singapore Limited
  6. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited
  7. Malayan Banking Berhad
  8. Standard Chartered Bank
  9. The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited

Each individual is only allowed 20 pieces of the note per transaction.

If you want to read more about the profiles featured on the S$20 commemorative note, you can do so here.

Top image via MAS.

